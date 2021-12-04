Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mercedes-Benz’ All-Electric 2023 EQS SUV Debuts

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, from above
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz has given the official presentation of its 2023 EQS SUV all-electric model, coming to market in Canada in the last quarter of 2022.

The third model to be built on the brand’s new EV-focused platform after the EQS sedan and EQE executive sedan, the EQS SUV will be available in our market in two iterations: the 580 4MATIC and the 450 4MATIC. Both feature that 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, obviously, as well as an intelligent OFF-ROAD drive mode for increased off-road capabilities.

For those who wonder about the ties that bind the EQS sedan and its new SUV counterpart, know that both models have the same wheelbase (3210 mm), but the utility variant is over 20 mm taller, with a total height of 1718 mm.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, front
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Among the standard features included in the EQS SUV are power-adjustable second-row seats, and options include a third row of seats with two additional individual seats. In that case occupancy can reach seven. Mercedes helpfully lists the number of golf bags that can fit simultaneously in the cargo space (in the two-row configuration) as 4.

Range from the two-motor powertrain (each axle gets an electric drive train) is given as 600 km according to the WLTP cycle (official figures remain to be announced) and an output of up to 400 kW. the Torque Shift function ensures intelligent, continuously variable distribution of drive torque between the rear and front electric motors. Output is given at 355 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque for the 450 variant, and 536 hp and 633 lb-ft of torque for the 580 version.

The vehicle has a four-link axle at the front and an independent multi-link suspension at the rear, with a standard AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+ included. As well, the vehicle can be raised to provide 7 additional cm of ground clearance. Included standard is rear-axle steering that allows a steering angle of up to 4.5 degrees a version with a steering angle of up to 10 degrees is available as an option).

Drivers can choose between ECO, COMFORT, SPORT and INDIVIDUAL drive modes, as well as the aforementioned OFF-ROAD mode.

Mercedes says that the over the air updates it first implemented with the EQS sedan, and by which the manufacturer can install completely new vehicle functions in certain areas, has been expanded in the case of the EQS SUV.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, interior
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
The interior overall is of a level you’d expect from a Mercedes, but the biggest attraction is undoubtedly the MBUX Hyperscreen, included standard on the EQS 580 4MATIC SUV. This large, curved screen unit spans almost from one door to the other, with three screens sitting under a common cover glass and merging visually on a curved screen spanning 141 cm. A 12.3-inch OLED display for the front passenger gives them their own display and control area, and via which they can choose what goes out on the cutting-edge Dolby Atmos audio system designed to deliver a 360-degree listening experience.

Navigation with Electric Intelligence helps drivers plan routes, find the best charging stops, avoid traffic jams, etc., while a visualisation in the MBUX infotainment system estimates if there’s enough charge left to return to the starting point without charging.

In Canada, Mercedes-EQ drivers will have access to more than 8,950 public charging ports in total, including more than 1,300 DC fast charging ports. The Mercedes me Charge ecosystem can also provide drivers access to an additional network of more than 2,400 semi-public ports on the ChargePoint network found in access-controlled environments across Canada.

Estimated AC charging time on a 9.6-kW station is given as 11.5 hours, while on a fast-charging DC station 10-80-percent charge can be recovered, Mercedes says, in 31 minutes. DC charging capacity is 200 kWh.

Pricing for the two versions of the EQS SUV that will be offered in Canada is not known at this time, but that information will be shared closer to the model's debut later this year. We can expect a starting price over and beyond the $146,500 price of entry attached to the EQS sedan.

2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, three-quarters rear
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, seating
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, rear
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
