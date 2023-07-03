Mercedes-Benz is recalling 143,551 late-model vehicles to fix a fuel pump issue. The impeller that pumps fuel from the fuel tank to the engine could deteriorate and possibly stop functioning. If this happens, fuel supply will be insufficient or non-existent, forcing the vehicle to stop.

The company says the problem is attributable to poor quality control of the impeller materials used by one of its subcontractors. And the campaign affects several different models, particularly 2021-2023 vehicles equipped with a rear-wheel-drive powertrain.

Specifically, we're talking about the GLC, GLE and GLS SUVs, the C-Class, E-Class and S-Class sedans, as well as the SL, CLS, AMG GT and the iconic G-Class.

2023 Mercedes-Benz CLS 53 Photo: D.Heyman

Here’s how the automaker explains the issue:

“Due to a deviation in the production process of a sub-supplier, certain fuel pump impellers might not meet the material requirements and thus certain batches of fuel delivery modules might not meet the durability requirements," the company said. "As a consequence, the impeller might deform and therefore come into contact with the fuel pump housing, leading to a mechanical resistance. In some instances, this could lead to a shutdown of the fuel pump. As a result, the vehicle could lose propulsion, which could increase the risk of crash or injury.” - Mercedes-Benz

The company says performance levela could be affected before the pump fails, which can serve as a warning signal to drivers. A system malfunction message will also appear on the instrument cluster if the engine is not supplied with adequate fuel. When deterioration reaches this stage, engine performance is likely to be tangibly affected.

Mercedes will begin informing dealers of this recall campaign shortly; vehicle owners can expect to receive notices in August.