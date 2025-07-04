Mercedes Will Bring VLE Electric Van to Canada in 2026

Canadians will soon be able to travel in great comfort without burning a drop of gas: Mercedes-Benz has confirmed it will introduce the new VLE 8-seat electric van on the Canadian market. This will be a first for this category of luxury vehicle at Mercedes, which describes its family vans as "Grand Limousines."

A high-end vehicle designed for versatility

The VLE will debut in 2026 and will be based on the manufacturer's new Van.EA (Van Electric Architecture) platform. Modular and scalable, it will allow configurations ranging from family models to exclusive VIP shuttles.

The VLE will integrate advanced technologies such as thermal management and rear-axle steering for increased manoeuvrability despite its imposing size.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

Put to the test on European roads

Before its official arrival, the VLE underwent full-scale testing: two prototypes travelled nearly 1,100 km from Stuttgart to Rome, spanning the Alps and traversing country roads and city centres, all with only two 15-minute charging stops. The cabin maintained a stable temperature of 22°C, even under 32°C Roman heat, an eloquent way to showcase that the VLE will feature an efficient, high-performance and EV-optimized air conditioning system.

A range that will expand with the VLS model

The VLE won’t arrive alone: it will be joined at some point by the VLS, yet to be unveiled. Mercedes promises it will "define a unique segment, embodying the true grandeur of automotive luxury." Both models will be offered in Canada, the U.S. and China, expanding global access to the new generation of luxury electric vans for the first time.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz

A market ready for van electrification

Until now, Canadian families had to settle for a few hybrid options like the Toyota Sienna and Kia Carnival, or the Chrysler Pacifica PHEV. The Mercedes VLE will fill the gap by positioning itself halfway between the family van and the high-end electric limousine.

| Photo: Mercedes-Benz