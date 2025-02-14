Mercedes-Benz is expanding its high-power charging network in North America, with more than 2,500 charging stations planned in Canada and the U.S. The rollout of new stations starts this year in the Greater Vancouver area, with additional stations setting up in Toronto in 2026.

The smart charging stations can be used to charge electric vehicles of all brands, but they offer exclusive benefits to Mercedes-Benz drivers. Those include automatic station reservation via the “Navigation with Electric Intelligence” function available on Mercedes electric models, as well as “Plug & Charge” functionality for users of the Mercedes me Charge app.

The 400-kW charging stations, compatible with CCS1 and NACS connectors, can charge certain vehicles from 10- to 80-percent charge in less than 20 minutes.

A Mercedes-Benz network charging station in the U.S. | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The first North American site opened in November 2023 in the U.S., at Mercedes-Benz USA headquarters in Sandy Springs, Georgia, as part of an initial $1 billion investment. By February 2024, the network had already passed the milestone of 300 stations, in service or under construction, in 11 American states.