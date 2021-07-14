Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Man Gets Microchips Implanted in Hand to Access Tesla Model 3

Brandon Dalaly
Photo: Teslarati (Brandon Dalaly)
This is common currency in science fiction lore, but in the real world, it’s still pretty novel. At the same time, there’s an air of inevitability to it. We’re talking about the implanting of microchips under the skin of humans to permit access to a car and its functions. In the case before us, the car is a Tesla Model 3, its owner a participant in a new test study of the microchip technology.

The chips also allow for storing cryptocurrencies and data. The participant is 39-year-old Brandon Dalaly, part of a test group of around 100 people, and the chips also give him access to his home and to his medical card.

The microchips are manufactured by the Vivokey group, as reported by Insideevs. They are coated with biocompatible substances and are encapsulated in body tissue shortly after implantation.

Puce sous la peau de Brand Dalaly
Photo: Teslarati (Brandon Dalaly)
Dalaly explained to Teslarati how the capabilities of the chips are constantly evolving with new downloadable features (via Teslarati): “The company that put this together literally has its own app store where you can wirelessly install apps into your body with these chips. And one of the apps just happened to be a Tesla key card. So that was the first app I installed on it because I have a Tesla and now I use that as my key when my Bluetooth key fails or I don’t have my key card. You just use your hand.”

Dalaly says that while he feels like technology can be scary, especially because it allows companies to know where he is at all times, we’re already in that reality because of the omnipresence of smartphones.

True enough, except that if you want to escape the gaze of Big Brother for a bit, you always have the option of leaving your smartphone at home. Not so with an implanted microchip, obviously.

As for the cost of the procedure and the use of the system, it's estimated at $300 USD, plus the “installation” fee of about $100.

Brandon Dalaly unlocking his Tesla... with his hand
Photo: Brandon Dalaly
Tesla Is Recalling 817,000 Vehicles Over Seat-Belt Chime Software Glitch

Tesla Model 3, Kia Niro EV Top Owner Satisfaction Rankings for EVs

Tesla Increases Model 3, Model Y Pricing in Canada

Daniel Rufiange
