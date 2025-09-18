In a new communication, MINI presented the Cooper S 5-Door in its John Cooper Works Trim, showcasing it on the coastal roads of southern England.

Thanks to its 2.0-liter TwinPower Turbo four-cylinder engine, which develops 204 horsepower (150 kW) and a maximum torque of 300 Nm, it promises a driving pleasure typical of the John Cooper Works version1. According to MINI, the sports automatic transmission and tuned driving dynamics ensure control on all types of roads2.

A Design That Evokes Racing

The John Cooper Works Trim is what truly emphasizes MINI's racing heritage. This package includes specific aesthetic details that give it a decidedly sporty appearance. Notably, it features characteristic diffusers at the front and rear, as well as an octagonal grille in high-gloss black3. Specific wheel variants complete the look4.

Availability in Canada

While the press release focused on the German market, information confirms that the MINI Cooper family, including the 5-door version, is indeed available in Canada. Better yet, a 2025 MINI Cooper S 5-Door "JCW Edition" is already being offered at Canadian dealerships, making this performance-focused model locally accessible.

Conclusion

By betting on its sporting heritage with the John Cooper Works finish, MINI isn't just refreshing the look of its Cooper S 5-Door; the brand is reaffirming its commitment to a dynamic and passionate driving experience. As the automotive market continues its shift toward electrification, MINI proves there is still a prime spot for high-performance gasoline models that celebrate the pure joy of driving. The availability of this version in Canada will undoubtedly delight fans of the brand looking for a vehicle that combines practicality with thrills.