Mitsubishi Plans 16 New Vehicles by 2028

To achieve its goals, Mitsubishi will increase its capital and R&D spending by 30 percent.

  • Mitsubishi is planning to launch 16 new vehicle models over the next five years around the world.

  • Among them, we note the presence of an electric pickup truck that could be sold in North America.

  • Mitsubishi will increase its investment and research and development spending by 30 percent to meet its produce-range goal.

Mitsubishi made a big announcement on Friday, unveiling its medium-term strategy that will see 16 new vehicles introduced worldwide over the next five years. 

Nine of these models will be electrified, including a pickup truck. 

This is of course a central component of the automaker's long-term goal of having electrified vehicles account for 50 percent of its sales by 2030, and 100 percent by 2035.

Mitsubishi's planned model range
Photo: Mitsubishi
Mitsubishi's planned model range

Mitsubishi identifies electrified vehicles under the xEV category, which includes hybrid, plug-in hybrid and all-electric models. Gasoline-powered vehicles are grouped under the ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) section. 

One of the electrified vehicles has already been unveiled in other markets. The ASX is an adaptation of a Renault model, the Captur subcompact SUV. It is offered with a mild hybrid system, as well as a plug-in hybrid configuration. 

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
Photo: D.Boshouwers
Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

In the image shared by the company, we also recognize, in the electrified models section, the Colt hybrid, a subcompact based on the Renault Clio. Next to it, we note as well a small square-shaped vehicle belonging to the Japanese Kei Cars family. 

Of particular interest, though, is the presence of a pickup truck in the list of electric models. Nothing has been confirmed regarding which markets would get that model, but Nissan, Mitsubishi's partner, has already hinted at an electric pickup truck, suggesting that the American market is being considered for such a model. 

In the section of gasoline-powered vehicles (ICEs), we find everything, including a Kei model, as well as a pickup truck and a three-row SUV that we guess is bigger than the current Outlander. In the case of the pickup truck, it would be the evolution of the model offered elsewhere on the planet by the manufacturer, namely the L200. 

To make all these vehicles possible, Mitsubishi said it plans to increase its research and development spending by 30 percent, as well as its capital spending, all over the next six years compared to the last six.

It'S wait and see before we learn how many of the models will come to North America. Mitsubishi is not the biggest player here, but it is working to increase market share. New products are certainly desirable to ensure growth.

