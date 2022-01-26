Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

GM Will Spend $2 Billion to Upgrade Plants, Increase Production in Ontario

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In another bit of great news for Ontario and its auto workers, General Motors announced this week that it will spend $2 billion to refit and upgrade two plants in the province, including its CAMI Assembly facility in Ingersoll, Ontario which will start assembling electric vehicles. The plant will thus become Canada’s first electric-vehicle assembly plant.

GM will also expand production at its Oshawa plant, with assembly of the light-duty Chevrolet Silverado pickup (gas-powered) getting underway there in the coming months. GM currently builds the heavy-duty Silverado there, and the expansion will mean the addition of a third shift at the plant, which will take on 2,600 new workers.

The retool of the CAMI plant will happen on an accelerated schedule as well, with production of EVs at the plant expected to begin by the end of 2022. The Ingersoll plant will handle manufacture of BrightDrop electric delivery vans. Recall that BrightDrop is a GM-owned company that is getting ready to launch its Zevo 600 (formerly EV600) model, with the Zevo 400 (formerly EV400) to follow next year. Its customers to date include FedEx and Verizon.

Browse cars for sale available near you

BrightDrop Zevo 600
Photo: BrightDrop
BrightDrop Zevo 600

“Later this year, our CAMI plant in Ingersoll will begin Canada’s first full-scale electric vehicle manufacturing with BrightDrop. This partnership with the Governments of Ontario and Canada is helping GM build a more diverse, innovative and sustainable industry and EV supply chain for the future.”

- Marissa West, GM Canada president and managing director

The federal government has pledged to pitch in $259 million from its Strategic Innovation Fund in support of GM's investment.

General Motors had previously announced a $799 million investment in CAMI to prepare it to produce BrightDrop’s EV600 long-range all-electric van, since renamed Zevo 600.

GM has made clear it wants EV production capacity to reach 1 million units in North America by the end of 2025. And, it is making it clear as well that Canada will play a central role in achieving that target. Explained Steve Carlisle, GM's president of North America, “Canada is now critical to EV battery supply chain. There’ll be a little bit of Canada in every electric vehicle at GM.”

A Chevrolet Silverado HD built in Oshawa
Photo: Chevrolet (Ryan Bolton)
A Chevrolet Silverado HD built in Oshawa

The new announcement also puts on an exclamation mark on the reversed fortunes of the Oshawa plant, the very survival of which was in doubt just a few years ago. It was one of the five company plants earmarked for closure by GM CEO Mary Barra in 2018. Times have changed, obviously. Following 2020 negotiations between GM and Unifor, the union representing Canadian auto workers, the plant was saved, and last year it started assembly of heavy-duty pickups.

The Honourable Doug Ford, Ontario Premier; The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; Scott Bell, Vice President, Global Chevrolet; The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Mr. Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, Ontario; and Marissa West, President and Managing Director, GM Canada
Photo: General Motors (Ryan Bolton)
The Honourable Doug Ford, Ontario Premier; The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry; Scott Bell, Vice President, Global Chevrolet; The Honourable Vic Fedeli, Ontario’s Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade; Mr. Ryan Turnbull, Member of Parliament for Whitby, Ontario; and Marissa West, President and Managing Director, GM Canada

You May Also Like

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to Build Battery Plant in Ontario

Stellantis, LG Chem Confirm $5 Billion Joint Venture to B...

Yesterday, Auto giant Stellantis and battery manufacturer LG Chem confirmed what the grapevine had revealed a few days earlier, which is that they will partn...

The Canadian Government Is Investing in Effort to Get more EVs on the Road

The Canadian Government Is Investing in Effort to Get mor...

The Canadian government has announced investments to increase the presence of electric vehicles on the road. In addition, 20% of new vehicles sold in 2026 wi...

GM Aims to Deliver 400,000 EVs in North America by 2024

GM Aims to Deliver 400,000 EVs in North America by 2024

General Motors has set the ambitious goal of delivering 400,000 all-electric models onto the North American market by the by the end of 2023. Producing that ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The future Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Another Tease of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Be...
Article
Cadillac Lyriq
Canadian Production of Cadillac Lyriq Starts ...
Article
2023 Toyota GR Corolla
Leaked Images Show New GR Corolla Ahead of To...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 