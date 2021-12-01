Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Mitsubishi brings the Ralliart name back to North America for 2023

At Mitsubishi, the Ralliart name has always brought us back to performance, more specifically to the world of rallying where Mitsubishi has always excelled. We saw the latter disappear at the beginning of the last decade, just after the financial crisis. Since then, the models offered by the Japanese firm have offered everything but performance.

Well, the Ralliart name will make a comeback on this side of the Atlantic in 2023, a piece of information that came from Mitsubishi itself via a statement issued today.

Specifically, the company said it will launch limited edition Ralliart versions of each of its models (Outlander, Outlander PHEV, Eclipse Cross, RVR [Outlander Sport in the U.S.] and Mirage). Forget the performance aspect, however, as the Ralliart editions will only feature cosmetic changes.

Ralliart models will receive "rally-inspired body additions, graphics and other unique touches," the release states, as well as Diamond White paint and a black roof. No mention was made of performance, which leads us to conclude that this will not be the case.

The models will definitely be inspired by the Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross Ralliart concepts that were presented by Mitsubishi at the 2022 Tokyo Motor Show.

Interestingly, when the company dropped the Ralliart name, it didn't end the division, leaving the door open for a return. We'll see what kind of comeback we get with these special editions, and then in the longer term if the company feels it can make something out of it.

