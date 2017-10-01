Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Nearly 400,000 Hyundai and Kia vehicles recalled in Canada

Attention, Canadian drivers: Hyundai and Kia are now recalling 254,784 and 106,098 vehicles, respectively, because the stop lamp switch may fail and cause intermittent operation of the brake lights.

Failure of the brake lights to illuminate when the brake pedal is depressed could result in a crash causing property damage and/or personal injury. Consequently, Hyundai and Kia dealers will replace the switch.

Affected models include:
  • 2007 Kia Sedona;
  • 2007-2012 Kia Rondo;
  • 2007-2010 Kia Sportage;
  • 2007-2011 Kia Sorento;
  • 2010-2011 Kia Soul;
  • 2011 Kia Optima;
  • 2007-2009 Hyundai Accent;
  • 2007-2010 Hyundai Elantra;
  • 2007-2011 Hyundai Santa Fe;
  • 2007-2009 Hyundai Tucson;
  • 2008-2009 Hyundai Veracruz;
  • 2010-2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe;
  • 2011 Hyundai Sonata
Source: Transports Canada
 
