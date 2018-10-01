Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
New Recall of Honda, Acura Vehicles over Defective Airbag Inflators

Honda has issued an additional recall of 1.4 million cars, SUVs and pickup trucks in relation to the defective Takata airbags that need to be replaced. This recall also encompasses vehicles produced by Honda’s luxury-car division Acura.

The Takata devices use ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbag in the event of a crash. The ammonium nitrate can become unstable over time, leading to inflators that explode with violent force. According to the NHTSA in the U.S., At least 15 drivers and passengers in that country have died and more than 250 people have been injured because of the defective Takata devices. Transport Canada says that it is not aware of any airbag deployment incidents in Canada.

The new recall involves only front-passenger airbag inflators. No driver's side front airbag inflators are included because they were covered in earlier recalls.

Honda states that it decided to issue the recall ahead of the planned expansion date for Takata recalls in late December 2018, because it has made progress with existing recall repairs, and it’s confident there is a “sufficient supply” of replacement parts to issue the new round of recalls now.

In Canada, Transport Canada has issued recall number 2018523; you can check out details here.

The new recall covers a range of different models. According to Transport Canada, the vehicles are:
    
ACURA     CSX     2010 2011
ACURA     RL     2010 2011 2012
ACURA     TSX     2010 2011 2012 2013
ACURA     ZDX     2010 2011 2012 2013
HONDA ACCORD     2010 2011 2012
HONDA CIVIC     2010 2011
HONDA CR-V     2010 2011
HONDA CROSSTOUR     2010 2011 2012 2013 2014
HONDA ELEMENT     2010
HONDA FIT     2010 2011 2012 2013 2014
HONDA INSIGHT     2010 2012
HONDA PILOT     2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015
HONDA RIDGELINE     2010 2011 2012 2013 2014

