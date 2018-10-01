Honda has issued an additional recall of 1.4 million cars, SUVs and pickup trucks in relation to the defective Takata airbags that need to be replaced. This recall also encompasses vehicles produced by Honda’s luxury-car division Acura.

The Takata devices use ammonium nitrate to inflate the airbag in the event of a crash. The ammonium nitrate can become unstable over time, leading to inflators that explode with violent force. According to the NHTSA in the U.S., At least 15 drivers and passengers in that country have died and more than 250 people have been injured because of the defective Takata devices. Transport Canada says that it is not aware of any airbag deployment incidents in Canada.

The new recall involves only front-passenger airbag inflators. No driver's side front airbag inflators are included because they were covered in earlier recalls.

Honda states that it decided to issue the recall ahead of the planned expansion date for Takata recalls in late December 2018, because it has made progress with existing recall repairs, and it’s confident there is a “sufficient supply” of replacement parts to issue the new round of recalls now.

In Canada, Transport Canada has issued recall number 2018523; you can check out details here.

The new recall covers a range of different models. According to Transport Canada, the vehicles are:



ACURA CSX 2010 2011

ACURA RL 2010 2011 2012

ACURA TSX 2010 2011 2012 2013

ACURA ZDX 2010 2011 2012 2013

HONDA ACCORD 2010 2011 2012

HONDA CIVIC 2010 2011

HONDA CR-V 2010 2011

HONDA CROSSTOUR 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014

HONDA ELEMENT 2010

HONDA FIT 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014

HONDA INSIGHT 2010 2012

HONDA PILOT 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015

HONDA RIDGELINE 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014