Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles Worldwide for Fuel Pump Issue

Honda is conducting a massive worldwide recall of 1.4 million vehicles with faulty fuel pumps. The problem could cause the engine to shut off while driving, which could lead to dangerous situations.

In the United States, 136,057 Honda and Acura vehicles are subject to the recall, while 10,459 units in Canada are affected. Honda says it has received no reports of accidents or injuries as a result of this problem.

The vehicles affected by the issue are as follows: Acura NSX (2018-2019), Acura RDX (2019), Acura RLX Hybrid (2019), Honda Accord (2018-2019), Honda Civic (2018-2019), Honda Fit (2019), Honda HR-V (2018-2019) and Honda Insight (2019). For each model, different manufacturing dates are listed in the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) report. You can consult that report to see if your vehicle is impacted.

Manufactured by the Denso company, the fuel pumps were "exposed to production solvent drying for longer periods of time" during the manufacturing process, as outlined in the NHTSA recall document. This could result in surface cracking and excessive fuel absorption and ultimately cause internal parts to deform and fail.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Over on the Transport Canada website, the potential problem is explained as follows:

“On certain vehicles, the low-pressure fuel pump could fail. If this happens, then engine may run rough or may not start and the check engine light may turn on. This could also result in a sudden loss of engine power while driving.”

- Transport Canada recall statement

Honda will inform affected vehicle owners by the end of July and replace the vehicles’ fuel pumps. The automaker has also asked dealers that have stock of the faulty fuel pumps to return them.

