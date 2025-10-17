Return Of Toyota’s Fj Cruiser Could Be Imminent

Rumours of the Toyota FJ Cruiser returning have kicked up again. New reports out of Japan claim that the automaker is preparing to unveil a new compact model that would capture the rugged, retro spirit of the original, which disappeared from the automaker’s offering in 2022.

According to Japanese magazine Mag-X, Toyota will present a Land Cruiser FJ at an exclusive event called the Japan Mobility Show Prologue on October 20, 2025, followed by a global unveiling the next day.

The new model is described as the “youngest member of the Land Cruiser family”, a compact, boxy SUV, faithful to the style of the old FJ Cruiser but modernized with Toyota's current design language.

Interestingly, the model will reportedly not be displayed at Toyota's official booth during the Japan Mobility Show, adding to the mystery surrounding its arrival.

| Photo: Toyota

A design already seen in patents

Even though Toyota remains silent, several clues give an idea of this future FJ Cruiser. A design patent filed in the Philippines in 2024 shows a small SUV with styling heavily inspired by the Compact Cruiser EV concept, which was introduced two years ago.

It’s expected the new FJ will be based on the IMV-0 ladder-frame platform, shared with the Hilux Champ sold in Southeast Asia. That versatile base can accommodate several types of powertrains, from hybrid to electric, but Toyota is expected to favour an internal combustion engine first for the launch.

A simple, proven engine for emerging markets

According to a recent report, this future FJ Cruiser will be powered by a 2.7L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder gasoline engine, used for the Land Cruiser Prado sold outside of North America. That powertrain is simple, robust and economical to maintain, making it well-suited for Asian and developing markets, where reliability takes precedence over power.

However, Toyota could consider a hybrid or electric version for other markets, particularly North America, if demand and emissions standards require it.

To be taken with a grain of salt... for now

For now, Toyota hasn’t officially confirmed anything, and the brand is known for keeping its cards close to its chest. However, the convergence of leaks and patent filings makes this rumour more credible than ever.

If the October 21st reveal date is right, 4x4 fans won't have to wait much longer to see the long-awaited return of the FJ Cruiser, modernized yet faithful to its heritage.