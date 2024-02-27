• 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser to start at $69,290 in Canada.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser is one of the most anticipated models in the industry this year. The announcement of the model's return to Canada after an absence of more than 25 years (1996) has been welcomed by enthusiasts. Interest in the model is strong.

We now know the pricing structure for the model in Canada, which starts at $69,290, before fees. Toyota estimates the total price at $72,921 once those fees are added.

A total of four versions of the model will be offered here:

- Toyota Land Cruiser 1958 - $69,920 CAD

- Toyota Land Cruiser - $77,290

- Toyota Land Cruiser Premium - $83,290

- Toyota Land Cruiser First Edition - $90,370

The entry-level model features a retro look with round LED headlights reminiscent of the FJs of the era. As for the First Edition, it will be limited to just 290 units.

We expect that the First Edition will be the most popular with consumers. due to the presence of those round headlights that give the vehicle a completely different and charming look. Of course, we'll have to wait and see about the availability and volume offered with each variant.

As for the equipment offered with each version, here's an overview of some of the features that await you.

Interior of 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: Toyota

Land Cruiser 1958

This entry-level version features a retro-style grille and round headlamps, a 7-inch multifunction driver display and an eight-inch display for the multimedia system, a six-speaker audio system, cloth upholstery, heated front seats and steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and several specialized mechanical components for off-road driving, such as hill descent assist and an electronic locking rear differential.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser grey Photo: Toyota

Land Cruiser

Switching to this variant, the retro look is lost as rectangular LED headlights are installed at the front. The alloy wheels retain their 18-inch size. Other features include a sunroof, power tailgate, 12.3-inch instrument cluster and multimedia screens, Softex upholstery, wireless charging for mobile devices, off-road driving modes and a front anti-roll bar disconnect system (think Jeep Wrangler Rubicon).

The all-new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Photo: Toyota

Land Cruiser Premium

With the Premium version, you get a more luxurious-looking SUV with 20-inch alloy wheels, 14-speaker JBL audio system, head-up display, more safety features, centre console cooler, leather upholstery and driver's seat memory, plus a digital display rearview mirror.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, profile Photo: Toyota

Land Cruiser First Edition

The limited edition model features a number of exclusive elements such as a front skid plate and transfer case protector, a unique luggage rack, 18-inch wheels with a unique finish, interior accents and exclusive colours. Note that this model is offered with round LED headlights.

We will have the opportunity to test drive the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser this coming April at a launch event organized by Toyota. Be sure to check back with us for all the details surrounding our experience behind the wheel.