Lexus has teased a first image of its 2021 Lexus IS sedan.

Earlier this year Lexus announced it was putting a stop to its biggest sedan, the GS. But the smaller IS sedan is returning, and it’s getting a facelift. Last revised in 2014, the IS is set to change substantially for 2021. Ahead of the full reveal, Lexus today teased a first image.

The image doesn’t actually reveal very much, and there’s no advantage in playing with the exposure to gain greater detail. We can discern rear lights that span the width of the car, as well as a diffuser along the rear bumper.

Lexus says the next-gen IS is to feature a rear-wheel-drive powertrain, which will cause sighs of relief no doubt. Meanwhile, we’re most antsy to see what kind of output the powertrain will deliver. Speculation is that Lsxue may borrow the engine currently in use in the Toyota Supra and its twin the BMW Z4. We’ve also recently heard reports that a 5.0L V8 could be part of the product offering.

Next June 9, Lexus is set to put on the big premiere for the 2021 Lexus IS sedan, so stay tuned for that online event for the full scoop.

