Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

NHRA Sets Up Electric Category for Drag Racing

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The governing body in drag racing in the United States is the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA). Today, in a sign of the times, the NHRA announced it’s creating an electric-car class for its drag racing events. This class will debut in 2022 as part of the NHRA Summit Racing Series.

Electric-vehicle drag racing is not new, but this is the first time the NHRA has officially included electric vehicles in one of its racing series. The decision came after a series of meetings held by the organization over the past four years, according to a press release issued by the NHRA.

The new category will give manufacturers “a platform to showcase their EV technology, production, and racing efforts,” said Ned Walisser, NHRA's vice president of competition. However, it is not yet clear what the exact rules covering the new class will be or what types of vehicles will be allowed to enter.

One possibility is to add electric powertrains to existing production vehicles, but it’s possible we’ll see one-off creations that push the technology and allow manufacturers and craftsmen to show off their skills.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

An NHRA drag race
Photo: NHRA
An NHRA drag race

The NHRA is one of many racing-related organizations looking to get greener. Formula 1 is already using hybrid powertrains and IndyCar is expected to follow suit in 2023. Even NASCAR is considering some form of hybridity. Formula E racing meanwhile continues to gain in popularity and the Extreme E off-road series has recently been added. In Europe, electric divisions are developing that include touring car and rallycross categories.

For some racing fans, the transition to electric power is a tough pill to swallow, as one of the pleasures of racing remains all the technology related to the engines, not to mention the sound produced by the advanced mechanics.

Times are changing, however, and there’s no stopping that.

You May Also Like

Nissan in Formula E: From the Track to the Street… Or Is it the Other Way Around?

Nissan in Formula E: From the Track to the Street… Or Is ...

While in New York for the season-ending races of the current Formula E season, Auto123 sat down with Michael Carcamo, Nissan Global Motorsport Director. The ...

Study Shows That One in Five EV Buyers Goes Back to a Gas-Engine Vehicle

Study Shows That One in Five EV Buyers Goes Back to a Gas...

A recent study from California shows that 20 percent of electric-vehicle buyers then return to a gasoline-powered model. The electric car itself is not the i...

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for its electric F-150

Ford is reportedly bringing back the Lightning name for i...

According to an anonymous internal source, Ford plans to being back the Lightning name to designate the electric version of its future electric F-150. The na...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A Chevrolet dealership in Indiana
Microchip Shortage: Car Production Cut By 121...
Article
2001 Plymouth Neon
The last Plymouth Ever Built Is Up For Sale
Article
Study Shows That One in Five EV Buyers Goes B...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Simplicity and Something: Honda Plays Up New Interior Design Concept
Simplicity and Something: Hon...
Video
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
GMC Hummer EV SUV Makes Debut
Video
Lexus Installs Turntable in an IS 350 F Sport Because Why Not
Lexus Installs Turntable in a...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 