EVs and their makers haven’t had it easy in North America over the last year or so. But meanwhile, over in Europe…

It’s a different automotive landscape on the Old Continent. Driven by a surge in consumer demand and an influx of highly competitive new models, battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) outsold gas-only cars across broader Europe in May, as per a report by CarScoops.

The milestone marks a significant realignment, pushing traditional gas-powered vehicles down to third place among the region's preferred powertrains, trailing behind both standard hybrids and fully electric systems.

Across the comprehensive European market, which incorporates the European Union, the UK and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nations, total new passenger vehicle registrations rose 3.6 percent in May to 1.15 million units. Within this expanded territory, BEVs captured a record-setting 23.3 percent market share, eclipsing gas-only alternatives at 21.7 percent.

The structural flip was primarily powered by highly receptive EV markets in Great Britain and the Nordic countries; inside the strict EU trading bloc alone, gas-engine models retained a razor-thin lead over BEVs (22 to 21.3 percent).

Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

Heavy lifting by Tesla and emerging Chinese giants

The electric charge was led by sharp volume expansions in Europe’s largest markets. BEV sales skyrocketed 75.7 percent in Italy, 55.4 percent in France and 40.9 percent in Germany. Simultaneously, consumer appetite for internal combustion options cratered, with overall demand for gas-only models plummeting 18.2 percent.

Tesla, despite its recent Elon Musk-related image problems, led the growth charge on the continent, nearly doubling its regional sales. The ubiquitous Model Y was the top-selling BEV, with 17,183 units sold (a 68 percent year-over-year jump); it sits, remarkably, as Europe’s third best-selling vehicle overall. It was followed closely by the refreshed Model 3, which surged a staggering 198 percent to 9,566 registrations.

Right alongside Tesla were Chinese auto brands; in May, they collectively logged 121,030 sales, nearly doubling their prior year's performance to capture a 10.7 percent total market share. BYD overtook SAIC Motor (parent company of MG) to become Europe’s top-selling Chinese manufacturer, while Chery’s multi-brand portfolio, which includes Omoda and Jaecoo, exploded by 316 percent. Smaller automakers like Xpeng and Leapmotor also recorded massive triple-digit registration spikes.

With year-to-date BEV market share across broader Europe sitting firmly at 21.4 percent, the rapid erosion of the internal combustion engine is moving from a gradual transition to an absolute market takeover.