Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

NHTSA Investigates Older Ford Explorers for Falling Parts

A total of 1.86 million vehicles are potentially affected Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    The NHTSA is investigating the previous-generation Ford Explorer, sold from 2011 to 2019.

•    Mouldings around the windshield could fly off while the vehicle is traveling at highway speeds.

•    A total of 1.86 million models are potentially targeted by the investigation.

The U.S. government's highway safety agency, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), is investigating complaints that windshield moldings can come off of 2011-2019 Ford Explorer SUVs while traveling at highway speeds. 

NHTSA says it has received 164 complaints about the problem, which evidently is showing up now as the vehicles get older. A total of 1.86 million vehicles are included in the investigation. 

The generation of the Ford Explorer introduced in 2011 enjoyed incredible popularity. At a time when many assumed the model was on its last legs, Ford gave it a second life by upgrading it to a unibody structure. The SUV became a top seller for the American automaker. 

One of the risks regarding the issue with the mouldings is that, if they come when the vehicle is moving at high speed, they can of hit other vehicles, but also motorcyclists. In this case, it can cause a loss of control and an accident that can result in death.

As of this writing, the agency has no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem, according to its document released Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine the frequency of the problem and the safety implications of parts flying off vehicles.

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn't been one.

Ford says it is working with the NHTSA.

Browse cars for sale available near you

You May Also Like

NHTSA Investigates Possible Power-Loss Issue in 1.7 Million Honda SUVs

NHTSA Investigates Possible Power-Loss Issue in 1.7 Milli...

NHTSA has opened an investigation of Honda vehicles that could impact 1.7 million 2018-2022 CR-V and HR-V SUVs. Vehicles may experience a sudden loss of powe...

Honda Accord, CR-V’s Automatic Emergency Braking System Being Investigated

Honda Accord, CR-V’s Automatic Emergency Braking System B...

NHTSA has opened an investigation into a problem with the emergency braking system on the Honda Accord and CR-V. The problem occurs when the system activates...

Faulty Roof Rail Covers: Ford Recalls 660,000 Explorers

Faulty Roof Rail Covers: Ford Recalls 660,000 Explorers

Ford is recalling about 660,000 Explorer SUVs in North America to address a potential problem with the roof rails. In Canada, some 36,000 models are affected.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Volkswagen ID 4
Volkswagen Plans a Smaller Electric SUV for N...
Article
Abandoned cars in Fukushima, Japan
Abandoned Cars in Fukushima's Radioactive Zone
Article
Nissan Max-Out concept, 2023 version
Nissan Max-Out: Nissan Has Built One of the V...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Forza Motorsport Next Version Previewed
Forza Motorsport Next Version...
Video
Project Arrow EV Concept Features 97 Percent Can-Con
Project Arrow EV Concept Feat...
Video
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Crash Tests of 2022
The Five Most Viewed IIHS Cra...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 