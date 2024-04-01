Road safety authorities in the U.S. have opened an investigation into the 2014 Ford F-150 after receiving complaints from owners. These relate to a problem with the transmission, which can downshift abruptly and without warning.

Obviously, shifting down to a lower gear at high speed can have unfortunate consequences and lead to an accident. We're guessing as well that it's not just one gear that the transmission downshifts, which wouldn't cause as big a problem, but several.

The investigation potentially impacts just over 540,000 vehicles.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, says it decided to act after receiving 86 consumer complaints about the transmission problem.

Importantly, the agency is investigating whether these models should have been included in previous recalls over the same glitch. It's worth noting that in 2016, Ford recalled 2011 and 2012 model-year F-150s for this trouble. The company then added 2013 models to the recall.

The NHTSA explains that the sudden downshift situation often leads to the rear wheels locking up. One owner told the agency their pickup truck had downshifted abruptly, resulting in a collision with a concrete barrier and another vehicle. The drivers of the truck and of the other vehicle were both injured.

Ford says it’s working with the NHTSA to support the investigation.