NHTSA Investigating Older F-150s over Sudden Gear Shifts

The NHTSA is investigating a problem with transmission of older F-150 pickup trucks that could ultimately involve up to 1.3 million vehicles.

The agency has in hand multiple reports of F-150s (model-years 2015-2017) suddenly shifting from sixth to first or second gears, which results in the rear wheels locking up. It first opened a preliminary inquiry in March of last year, but it has now expanded that into a full investigation. This comes after The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation surveyed owners, a staggering 60 percent of which reported having experienced issues with the transmission.

Not yet a recall

This bumped-up investigation – now called an engineering analysis in NHTSA parlance - is a step short of a recall, it should be pointed out, although the high percentage of owners reporting problems points to the inevitability of one in the not-distant future.

The agency will now test components and vehicles and carry out other evaluations to confirm the cause of the issue, and it will then determine if a recall is warranted.

2016 Ford F-150 | Photo: Ford

The issue

Owners have described sudden and unbidden downshifts from sixth gear, often to first or second; with many reporting that the issue happens regularly. According to the NHTSA, 43 percent of responding owners “reported experiencing at least one wheel lockup event, during which the rear tires locked, screeched, or skidded.”

The NHTSA has also found instances in which the transmission has suddenly shifted into neutral, which can be dangerous in certain situations, for example if the vehicle is on an incline.

The cause

Ford traces the problem in the 2015-2017 F-150 trucks being investigated to electrical connections within the lead frames that have degraded over time, likely due to thermal cycling and vibration. As that has happened, the transmission range sensor’s signals have started being lost.

There’s no word at this point on how many vehicles might be affected in Canada. Transport Canada has not opened up any formal inquiry into this specific defect.