Ford is issuing a massive safety recall for some 1.4 million F-150 pickup trucks from the 2015-2017 model-years due to a transmission defect that can cause vehicles to downshift violently and unexpectedly.

The recall targeting the U.S. market (1,392,935 units), follows an intensified investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). No official confirmation has yet been forthcoming regarding a Canadian recall and how many units here may be affected, but one is sure to come.

The problem

The source of the defect is in the 6R80 6-speed automatic transmission. According to NHTSA documents, a “lead frame” within the transmission — a plastic component housing critical sensors — can degrade over time due to heat, vibration, and thermal cycling.

When this happens, the Transmission Range Sensor (TRS) sends intermittent or incorrect signals to the Powertrain Control Module (PCM). The result is a jarring and potentially terrifying mechanical error: while traveling at highway speeds, the truck may suddenly downshift from sixth gear directly into second.

Obviously, that causes, at minimum, a violent bucking sensation. In extreme cases, the rear wheels could lock up or skid, leading to a loss of vehicle control.

The NHTSA began a preliminary evaluation in March 2025 after receiving over 100 complaints from drivers describing sudden deceleration on high-speed roads. To date, Ford is aware of at least one accident and two potential injuries directly linked to the malfunction. The automaker has also processed over 400 warranty claims in relation to the issue.

2016 Ford F-150 | Photo: Ford

The solution

Ford’s fix involves a multi-step approach. First, dealers will reprogram the PCM with new calibration software designed to better detect sensor signal loss. This update will prevent the sudden downshift if a failure is detected.

Second, if the vehicle has already logged specific diagnostic error codes, dealers will replace the transmission lead frame entirely, at no cost.

Lastly, Ford is also providing a warranty extension for this specific component to ensure long-term coverage.

Note that while the software update takes about an hour, a full lead frame replacement can take up to eight hours.

While Ford has already shifted most of its newer F-150s to a 10-speed transmission, this recall addresses a critical safety issue potentially affecting the millions of 6-speed trucks currently on North American roads.

For Canadian owners of an F-150 with 6-speed auto transmission, a confirmed recall notice by Transport Canada accompanied by a head count of affected vehicles in Canada is expected shortly.