The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation has opened a preliminary investigation into nearly 1.2 million Tesla vehicles following reports of front suspension failures that could lead to a sudden loss of steering control.

The probe covers certain 2018–2020 Model 3 sedans and 2021–2023 Model Y crossovers.

The problem

The federal agency launched the evaluation after receiving 156 consumer complaints alleging that the front lower lateral link can detach from the suspension assembly while driving. Once the component breaks, the vehicle loses directional control, becomes entirely undrivable, and requires towing.

Affected owners reported receiving no electronic dashboard alerts or warning lights prior to the component failing. While some drivers noted hearing a creaking or squeaking noise during low-speed maneuvers or turns, the vehicle's onboard systems provided no advance warning.

Tesla Model Y | Photo: Tesla

Unlike many software issues that Tesla can resolve through over-the-air updates, a hardware failure of this scale poses a complex mechanical challenge. It’s worth noting that Tesla previously issued two small recalls addressing suspension issues, covering roughly 2,800 Model 3 units in 2021 and 422 units in 2023, due to manufacturing assembly errors.

The NHTSA emphasizes, however, that this latest surge of complaints extends far beyond those limited campaigns and appears unrelated to the previously identified production defects.

A first step

As a preliminary evaluation, this investigation marks the first step in NHTSA's defect assessment process. Regulators will evaluate the severity, frequency and safety consequences of the reported failures before determining whether to demand a mandatory recall.

To date, no crashes, injuries, or fatalities have been officially linked to the issue.