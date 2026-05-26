Tesla has issued a voluntary safety recall affecting 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the United States due to a production glitch that cannot be resolved with a standard over-the-air (OTA) software update.

According to safety recall reports filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a factory scanning error allowed thousands of vehicles to leave assembly lines without a federally required safety certification label.

The recall targets two specific production windows for the 2025-2026 model-years. It covers 2,697 Model Ys built between November 17, 2024 and February 24, 2025, alongside an additional 11,878 units manufactured from February 25, 2025, through April 21, 2026.

Tesla internal data estimates that roughly 45 percent of the recalled pool actually lacks the sticker. Fortunately, as of May 2026, the automaker reports that it is not aware of any collisions, injuries, or fatalities related to the defect.

A Tesla charging station in Canmore, Alberta | Photo: D.Boshouwers

What about Canada?

This is a little tricky. The recall affects vehicles built strictly at Tesla’s two American plants, in Texas and in California. Until late 2025, the vast majority of Model Ys sold in Canada were in fact made in the USA; but since then, almost all Model Y units sold in Canada come not from south of the border but from either Germany or China, so they won’t be missing the weight label.

For now, there’s no official word yet from Transport Canada whether any Model Ys in Canada are affected.

The problem

The oversight was discovered on April 17, 2026, during a routine internal audit at Tesla’s Fremont, California, factory. Investigators found that an automated vision-scanning tool, designed to verify that the compliance sticker is correctly applied to the driver-side door pillar, had been performing inconsistently.

Tesla quickly implemented temporary manual checks and repaired the automated systems at its Fremont facility on April 17, later fixing a similar scanning tool at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, on May 7. Following a multi-week investigation to determine the total scope of the issue, Tesla formally declared the voluntary recall on May 11.

While a missing sticker may sound mundane, the omission poses a genuine safety hazard. The certification label dictates vital vehicle weight specifications, tire ratings and manufacturing dates. Without this information, owners or other users might unknowingly exceed safe operating weight limits when loading cargo or hitching a trailer.

The NHTSA warns that overloading a Model Y fundamentally alters how the vehicle brakes, handles, and behaves in a collision, significantly increasing the risk of a crash.

The solution

Obviously, this is one recall that can’t be fixed with an over-the-air software update. Owners of the affected vehicles will need to bring their SUVs to a Tesla service location, where technicians will physically inspect the driver-side door pillars and affix the appropriate weight certification labels at no cost to the consumer.

Tesla plans to begin notifying affected vehicle owners by mail on July 17, 2026.