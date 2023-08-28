The last time Nissan made significant changes to the Armada was for 2017. But even then, that model was essentially the evolution of the Nissan Patrol, which had already been around for a few years elsewhere in the world.

That did give sales of the model a boost, but over the past few years, those have fallen off. By 2022, sales had returned to their pre-2017 level of between 10,000 and 15,000 units a year.

Consequently, we can expect significant changes for the next generation to breathe new life into the model. Initial information is starting to circulate about this, as well as regarding the future of other North American Nissan products. New reports indicate Nissan is considering a serious update to its North American lineup, in fact. The company's U.S. dealers met in Las Vegas, Nevada, this month to learn more about models in the pipeline, including the next-generation "Range Rover-like" Armada.

Company CEO Makoto Uchida told dealers that Nissan remains committed to offering a diverse range of powertrains. Many new electric models are on the horizon, but the internal combustion engine is not dead. Dealers were given a sneak preview of the replacements for the current Kicks, Murano and Armada. Still positioned as Nissan's most expensive SUV, the next Armada will be "bigger and tougher" than the current model. One dealer present, preferring to remain anonymous, described it as "similar to a Range Rover".

The next Armada will also drop the 5.6L V8 engine that has served the model for ages. It will give way to a twin-turbo V6 offering 424 hp, paired with a 9-speed auto transmission. On board, we expect a richer environment, with screens and the latest connectivity and safety technologies.

It's unclear when the next-generation Armada will be unveiled.

Other news from the dealer meeting included the announcement that Nissan will launch 27 new models worldwide by 2030, 19 of which will be all-electric. It’s not known how many of those will be marketed in North America. We know that one of them will be a sporty small SUV, intended to replace the LEAF. A performance sedan is also in the pipeline, as a successor to the Maxima.

e-Power technology, a system consisting of an electric motor that sets the wheels in motion and a gasoline engine that recharges the battery, will also make its North American debut.

Some electric models will also benefit from the solid-state batteries that Nissan is developing. These promise greater autonomy.

Finally, the company is also keen to restore its image. It wants people to choose its products for the logo, not because they are the most affordable vehicles on the market or in a given category.

In short, we can expect things to change at Nissan over the next few years.