Nissan GT-R: End of An Era as Order Books Closed

The Nissan GT-R is a rare beast, but proof that Nissan, despite the criticisms some may level at it, has the skill needed to produce extraordinary machines. Except that the GT-R sports car is on its way out. The automaker announced it’s closing the order books on the model in Japan.

If the GT-R does return one day, it’s unlikely to be in its current form, i.e. powered solely by a gas engine. The end of the model's production represents the end of an era for Nissan, and another step for the automotive industry in general regarding its electric transition.

Note that although production of the versions destined for North America ended last year, the factory that builds it is still active. But’s that coming to an end.

A notice published on the automaker's Japanese website indicates that the model's order book has just been closed. Production capacity on the model is full, in other words. The company says it doesn't know exactly how many more models will be produced, but it will be limited.

From now on, those who want a GT-R will have to turn to the second-hand market. We can expect to see the price of used ones rise for some time.

2024 Nissan GT-R, in proflle | Photo: Nissan

2024 Nissan GT-R, interior | Photo: Nissan

Everyone knew the GT-R in its current form was reaching the end of its life, The present generation launched in 2007 in Japan and a little later in North America as a 2009 model. We're talking about a vehicle whose design dates back more than 15 years. Nissan would actually have kept it in the lineup nonetheless, except that the car no longer complies with current standards.

In fact, new European noise regulations forced Nissan to withdraw the GT-R from the market in July 2021. In Australia, stricter side-impact standards led to the car's demise on that continent in November 2021.

The GT-R is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.8L V6 engine, originally rated at 471 hp. It has been upgraded over the years, so much so that the most recent NISMO (Nissan Motorsports) version of the model offers 600 hp.

Behind the wheel, this exotic car delivers a unique driving experience: brutal, barely civilized and intoxicating. Enthusiasts will miss it.

As for what's next, we'll have to wait and see. First, Nissan will have to sort out its financial situation, and it continues to look for a partner. Before we can expect any GT-R successor, the automaker will have to solidify its foundations. Rumors have pointed to an all-electric successor, which is far from impossible. In the current context, we can also imagine an electrified variant. We could see something appear before the end of the decade, but we shouldn't be surprised if it's at the beginning of the next one.