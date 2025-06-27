Lexus will end production of its IS sedan in November 2025, bringing to a close a three-decade career. Launched in 1998 as a Japanese riposte to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, the IS will have existed through three significant generations and evolved in a way that was as ambitious as it was inconsistent.

|

A notable entry in 1998

Known as the Toyota Altezza in Japan, the Lexus IS debuted with rear-wheel drive IS 200 and IS 300 versions, often equipped with an inline 6-cylinder engine and 5-speed manual gearbox. It targeted a young clientele seeking performance and style. The SportCross, a rare and now cult-favourite estate among JDM enthusiasts, was one of the curiosities of the first generation.

Lexus IS F 2008 | Photo: Lexus

The era of power and refinement

In 2005, the second generation introduced the IS 250, IS 350, and the famous IS F, the first high-performance Lexus "F" model, equipped with a 5.0L V8. The design matured (some would say became more serious), AWD made its debut and equipment improved, but the original driving-focused DNA faded in favour of luxury.

Lexus IS 200t 2017 | Photo: Lexus

A third generation under pressure

Arriving in 2013, then refreshed in 2017 and 2020, the latest generation sought to attract younger buyers with a more aggressive style and better handling. In 2021, Lexus brought back the V8 in the IS 500 F Sport Performance, reserved for North America and Japan.

Despite everything, the IS struggled to compete with German heavyweights, namely the BMW 3 and 4 Series, Mercedes C-Class and Audi A3 and A4.

A discreet but significant exit

Lexus confirms the IS 300 and IS 500 models will cease production in November 2025. Once the allocated units are sold, it will be the end for this compact sedan that, for 27 years, attempted to blend luxury with driving passion. No details have yet been revealed about a possible replacement for 2026 in North America.