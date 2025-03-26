A new generation of electrified and hybrid vehicles is in preparation at Nissan. The manufacturer has announced an ambitious product offensive for North America from this year through 2027. Among the new products on the way are a fully redesigned 2026 Nissan LEAF, a new Sentra and a Rogue plug-in hybrid.

Nissan also plans to bring to North America its e-Power technology, now new and improved.

A statement-making renewal strategy

In a rapidly changing automotive market, Nissan is relying on a diversification of powertrains to appeal to a broad audience. The range of upcoming models includes new-generation electric vehicles (EVs), PHEVs and advanced internal combustion engine solutions.

Nissan Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier emphasized that the new roster aims to retain customers and attract new ones, and ultimately ensure sustainable growth for the brand.

Image of the new 2026 Nissan LEAF |

The 2026 Nissan LEAF: A second revolution

Among the flagship models, the Nissan LEAF is getting a major overhaul for 2026, with:

• A spacious and aerodynamic family SUV-style design

• 19-inch alloy wheels (a first for the LEAF)

• A panoramic sunroof for more brightness

• A NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port for easier access to Tesla charging stations

The 2026 LEAF will be based on the CMF-EV platform, the same as the Nissan Ariya, with better energy management and improved range.

A Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid, and the third generation of e-Power technology

The 2026 Nissan Rogue will be offered in a plug-in hybrid version, a first in North America. It becomes at the same time the first of the brand’s models to integrate the new-generation e-Power technology, an innovation allowing electric driving without external charging.

Highlights of e-Power 3.0 technology include a reduction in highway-driving consumption of up to 15 percent, reduced emissions and a smoother driving experience. A 1.5L internal combustion engine will deliver improved fuel efficiency.

New Infiniti models planned for North America | Photo: Infiniti

Schedule for new Nissan and Infiniti models coming to North America

2025

New Sentra compact

Refreshed Nissan Pathfinder

Improved Infiniti QX60 SUV

Sport version of the QX80 for a more dynamic look

2026

Fourth-generation Rogue offered with both internal combustion and hybrid powertrain, with integration of improved e-Power technology

New Infiniti QX65

2027-2028

New Nissan electric SUV, produced in the U.S.

New Infiniti electric SUV, based on the Vision QXe concept

Nissan accelerates electric transition in the U.S.

The new plan just announced includes a massive investment in electric vehicles. Nissan and partner SK On will invest $661 million to manufacture batteries in the U.S., creating 1,700 jobs in the process. In addition, Nissan will inject $500 million into its Canton, Mississippi plant to prepare for the production of future electric models.