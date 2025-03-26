A new generation of electrified and hybrid vehicles is in preparation at Nissan. The manufacturer has announced an ambitious product offensive for North America from this year through 2027. Among the new products on the way are a fully redesigned 2026 Nissan LEAF, a new Sentra and a Rogue plug-in hybrid.
Nissan also plans to bring to North America its e-Power technology, now new and improved.
A statement-making renewal strategy
In a rapidly changing automotive market, Nissan is relying on a diversification of powertrains to appeal to a broad audience. The range of upcoming models includes new-generation electric vehicles (EVs), PHEVs and advanced internal combustion engine solutions.
Nissan Chief Performance Officer Guillaume Cartier emphasized that the new roster aims to retain customers and attract new ones, and ultimately ensure sustainable growth for the brand.
The 2026 Nissan LEAF: A second revolution
Among the flagship models, the Nissan LEAF is getting a major overhaul for 2026, with:
• A spacious and aerodynamic family SUV-style design
• 19-inch alloy wheels (a first for the LEAF)
• A panoramic sunroof for more brightness
• A NACS (North American Charging Standard) charging port for easier access to Tesla charging stations
The 2026 LEAF will be based on the CMF-EV platform, the same as the Nissan Ariya, with better energy management and improved range.
A Nissan Rogue plug-in hybrid, and the third generation of e-Power technology
The 2026 Nissan Rogue will be offered in a plug-in hybrid version, a first in North America. It becomes at the same time the first of the brand’s models to integrate the new-generation e-Power technology, an innovation allowing electric driving without external charging.
Highlights of e-Power 3.0 technology include a reduction in highway-driving consumption of up to 15 percent, reduced emissions and a smoother driving experience. A 1.5L internal combustion engine will deliver improved fuel efficiency.
Schedule for new Nissan and Infiniti models coming to North America
2025
- New Sentra compact
- Refreshed Nissan Pathfinder
- Improved Infiniti QX60 SUV
- Sport version of the QX80 for a more dynamic look
2026
- Fourth-generation Rogue offered with both internal combustion and hybrid powertrain, with integration of improved e-Power technology
- New Infiniti QX65
2027-2028
- New Nissan electric SUV, produced in the U.S.
- New Infiniti electric SUV, based on the Vision QXe concept
Nissan accelerates electric transition in the U.S.
The new plan just announced includes a massive investment in electric vehicles. Nissan and partner SK On will invest $661 million to manufacture batteries in the U.S., creating 1,700 jobs in the process. In addition, Nissan will inject $500 million into its Canton, Mississippi plant to prepare for the production of future electric models.