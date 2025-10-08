Nissan's next electrified SUV in North America could very well come with a Ford badge on it. According to information reported by Automotive News, the Japanese manufacturer is reportedly in advanced discussions with both Ford and Stellantis that would see one of them produce and market an electrified version of the popular Rogue.

After the failure of its partnership with Honda earlier this year, Nissan is still seeking a strategic ally to accelerate the development of its hybrid and electric vehicles for the North American market.

An electrified Rogue with e-POWER Technology

The future electrified version of the Rogue would be based on Nissan's third-generation e-POWER technology, introduced in early 2025. This system combines a small gasoline engine, which serves as a generator to charge the battery, with a main electric motor that powers the wheels.

Nissan claims that this new version of the tech offers a 15-percent improvement in highway energy efficiency, lower emissions and quieter operation.

Negotiations underway, but nothing official

Nissan spokesperson Brian Brockman confirmed that the brand is "exploring different options to expand local production of vehicles and powertrains in the United States," in response to the increased demand for hybrid models. However, he was careful to specify that no agreement has been signed yet.

The future hybrid Rogue is expected to be released in late 2026 and would be assembled in Smyrna, Tennessee.

Nissan adjusts electric strategy

While discussions are ongoing, Nissan is introducing the new 2026 LEAF, now transformed into an electric SUV. It offers increased range, faster charging and a starting price of $29,990 USD, the lowest among all electric vehicles sold in the U.S.

Meanwhile, the manufacturer has decided to withdraw the Ariya from the American market starting in 2026, preferring to focus its resources on the new LEAF and the future hybrid Rogue.

2026 Nissan LEAF | Photo: Nissan

A logical alliance to stay in the race

Nissan currently offers no plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) in North America, unlike its rivals. Ford dominates the hybrid segment with the F-150 Hybrid and the Maverick Hybrid, while at Stellantis, Jeep (Wrangler 4xe, Cherokee 4xe) and Chrysler (Pacifica Hybrid) have been relatively successful.

To regain market share and remain competitive, Nissan may well find that an alliance with one of these two manufacturers is the necessary lever to accelerate its energy transition.