Safety is an important issue for all auto manufacturers and Nissan is no exception. The new 2021 Rogue, which we’ll be testing for you today (check out our review on Saturday morning), is a pioneer in this area.

Speaking with Automotive News, the Japanese automaker confirmed that it will offer its Safety Shield 360 safety suite as standard equipment on more models in 2021. In Canada, 11 vehicles will benefit out of the box from the suite - one more, as it happens, than our neighbors to the south.

Specifically, Safety Shield 360 is a suite of six different features: automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic low beam, lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, rear automatic braking, and blind spot warning.

“Nissan’s Safety Shield 360 Suite can help drivers of all ages. It's like having an extra set of eyes that can see 360 degrees around the car and provide active driver assistance, crash avoidance and pedestrian detection.” - Andy Christensen, Nissan's senior manager of technology and research

The Canadian announcement coincides with a similar announcement in the United States where this week has been designated National Teen Driver Safety Week. It’s of course designed to encourage parents to talk to their teens about the importance of safe driving.

“This added layer of protection can help keep young drivers safe especially as they are getting used to being on busy roads,” added Christensen in a news release.

Photo: Nissan Nissan's rear automatic braking system

An IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) study cited in Nissan's U.S. statement showed that vehicles equipped with advanced driver assistance technology reduce crashes in reverse manoeuvres, such as front and rear-end injury crashes.

This technology is already standard on 2020 Sentra, LEAF, Maxima, Qashqai, Kicks and Titan models in Canada. It will also be standard on the 2021 Rogue. More models will be announced in the coming months to get the total to the promised 11 models. Nissan also markets the Murano, the Pathfinder, the Altima as well as the revamped Versa, still to come. The Ariya electric SUV is also expected, as is the next version of the Frontier pickup truck.

Photo: Nissan Nissan's blind spot warning system