Jeep Previews 2024 Wagoneer S with New Video Ahead of Reveal Next Week

The Jeep Wagoneer S, head to head with a certain unnamed other EV | Photo: Jeep
  • EPA Category: Full-size SUV
    Daniel Rufiange
     The official presentation of Jeep's first all-electric vehicle is set for May 30, and Auto123 will be there for that.

    The Jeep Wagoneer S is about to be introduced to the world. The brand will be unveiling its first all-electric model next week, on May 30 – and Auto123 will be on hand for the event. In anticipation of the historic moment, the manufacturer has shared a video previewing the model and revealing a few new details in the process.

    Among other things, we learn that it will be a 2024 rather than a 2025 vintage, as originally planned.

    The two-minute clip was posted on YouTube and other Jeep social networks and features footage of the model on the Willow Springs circuit, in Rosamond, California. Clearly, the company wants to show that its model will perform well.

    The video shows a head-to-head between the SUV and a Tesla Model Y, and you get one guess who wins the contest measuring acceleration from a stop. The Wagoneer S lays down a 0-97 km/h time of 3.4 seconds, 0.1 seconds faster than previously announced. We then see the two EVs battle it out on the road circuit. Along the way, Jeep confirms an output of 600 hp and maximum torque of 617 lb-ft.

    We then see the SUV’s driver select Sand mode and then take it off-road. Which is an appropriate moment for Jeep to confirm a range of more than 300 miles, or more than 483 km.

    Towards the end of the clip, we see a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, giving us an idea of the Jeep philosophy behind the design of this Wagoneer S.

    Stay tuned for our report on the official launch of the all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S next Thursday.

    The Jeep Wagoneer S, from above
    The Jeep Wagoneer S, from above | Photo: Jeep
    The Jeep Wagoneer S, rear
    The Jeep Wagoneer S, rear | Photo: Jeep
