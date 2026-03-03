Nokian Tyres has developed a new retractable studded tire. The Finnish tire manufacturer made the announcement this week.

Nokian calls its new product the world's first winter tire to offer "grip on demand." In other words, the studded winter tire adapts automatically to changes in temperature.

| Photo: Nokian

More specifically the tire’s studs deploy or retract in response to temperature variations. Nokian, which lays claim to the very invention of the winter tire more than 90 years ago, thus continues to push the concept’s development forward.

Named the Nokian Hakkapeliitta 01, this new tire is designed for passenger cars, crossovers and sport utility vehicles alike.

“The new Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 represents one of our company's greatest innovations since we launched the first winter tire over 90 years ago,” said Nokian President and CEO Paolo Pompei. “This new winter tire accomplishes what was previously considered impossible: a tire whose studs react to temperature variations to offer optimal safety while protecting the road surface.”

| Photo: Nokian

13 years of research and development

The Nokian Hakkapeliitta 01 is the result of 13 years of research and development. In fact, the first concept of a retractable studded tire was presented back in 2014.

The Finnish manufacturer asserts that this type of tire reduces road wear by 30 percent. At the same time, road noise is also reduced compared to the previous generation of studded winter tires.

The Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01 will be produced at the company’s plant in Finland. Its launch is scheduled for next fall.