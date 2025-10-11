Auto123.com presents its buyer's guide for 2025-2026 winter tires in Canada. Yesterday, we presented a summary of the state of the industry. Today, we're talking about tires for cars and small SUVs. Tomorrow, we’ll cover those for larger SUVs and pickup trucks. See also: The Best Winter Tires in 2025-2026: An Introduction The Best Tires on the Market in Canada Most motorists will recognize what may be the best choices when it comes to winter tires, if only by their brand name.

The Michelin X-Ice Snow | Photo: Michelin

Michelin

One of the top choices is the Michelin X-Ice Snow, which has been on the market just short of 10 years now since it replaced the X-Ice. We’ve tested the latest X-Ice Snow on several vehicles, and they have truly been up to the task. Definitely recommended, especially for larger cars. A studded version, the X-Ice Snow North, is also available.

We drove on Michelin X-Ice Snow tires with several products last winter, including this Lincoln Corsair. | Photo: E.Descarries

Nokian

Michelin's biggest competitor is arguably Nokian. The Finnish manufacturer offers up excellent products, including the Hakkapeliitta 10, which were developed in Finland. These are highly recommended for both ice and snow.

The Hakkapelliitta R5 | Photo: Nokian

We should also mention the Hakkapeliitta R5, the manufacturer's “studless ice tire.” We had occasion to drive with the studded Hakka 10 on a Volkswagen wagon, the Hakka R5 on a Porsche Cayenne SUV and the Hakka LT3 truck tire on a Chevrolet 2500 camper van – in all cases, with great satisfaction!

Among my test tires, I had Nokian Hakkapeliitta LT3s installed on our small RV based on a Chevrolet Express 2500 van. | Photo: E.Descarries / Nokian

Bridgestone

When it comes to the best winter tires on the market, there’s no ignoring the Bridgestone Blizzak line, including the brand-new Blizzak 6, available in 38 sizes for 17- to 22-inch wheels.

The Blizzak 6 | Photo: Bridgestone

Note that this is a specialized performance and sport tire; for more regular vehicles, we recommend the Blizzak WS90, the updated version of the previous WS80, impressive on both snow and on ice. You can find a performance LM version for certain performance cars.

The Blizzak WS90 | Photo: Bridgestone

Goodyear

Don't forget the name Goodyear when you're looking for good winter tires. This American manufacturer has a whole range of excellent products. Among them is the WinterCommand, which replaces the Ultra Grip line, a range that had a superb reputation. Several European magazines have conducted comparative tests of winter tires, and the Goodyears (made in Germany) have come out among the top performers.