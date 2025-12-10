1 million electric vehicles in Canada

In 2015, there were only 18,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles in Canada.

An important milestone has been reached: One million electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles are now on Canadian roads.

Electric Mobility Canada announced this achievement on social media. Remember that the organization's mission is to "facilitate and accelerate the transition to sustainable electric mobility in Canada through advocacy, collaboration, education, and enlightened leadership" with the ultimate goal of creating "a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous future for all Canadians." Electric Mobility Canada also aims to be the unifying and authoritative voice for the transition to electric mobility throughout Canada.

It is important to note that this symbolic number includes not only 100% electric vehicles. Indeed, the data also includes plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Significant progress has been made over the last ten years.

Electric Mobility Canada mentions in its social media communications that, in 2015, there were only 18,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles from coast to coast. This number reached 200,000 in 2020.

The federal subsidy is gone, and the provincial subsidy in Quebec is shrinking every year.

The significant progress in the number of electric vehicles on Canadian roads over the last decade is certainly due to the generous subsidies offered by different levels of government to encourage this. However, the Canadian government abolished the $5,000 subsidy provided by the Incentives for Zero-Emission Vehicles Program in January. The Liberal government promised the program would return before reversing this decision.

This fall, British Columbia announced that it was ending subsidies for electric vehicle purchases.

In Quebec, the maximum Roulez vert subsidy was $7,000 in 2024. As of January 1, 2025, it will be reduced to $4,000. According to the current government's plan, the subsidy will be cut in half at the beginning of the new year before being completely eliminated on December 31, 2027.

