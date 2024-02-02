• Ford will offer Tesla adapters to owners of its EVs free of charge.

Last May, Ford was the first major automaker to announce that its future electric vehicles would adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS).

Many other manufacturers have since followed suit.

Before the new models are equipped with the right plugs, automakers have said they will offer adapters to owners of existing EVs, which are equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging System).

Now, Ford has promised that owners of some of its models will be able to reserve an adapter this spring, allowing them to use Tesla's 12,000 charging stations in North America.

And these will be free, as Ford CEO Jim Farley said on social network X (formerly Twitter). Wrote Farley, “This is our way of saying thank you! We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we're excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning Photo: Ford

At the time of the initial announcement by Ford, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the adapters would cost a few hundred dollars.

Owners of 2021-2024 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and F-150 Lightning pickups will be able to reserve an adapter, a Ford spokesperson said, adding that the automaker would share more details later.

Starting next year, Ford's new vehicles will be built with the NACS port.