Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford Will Provide Free Tesla Adapters to Owners of its EVs

A Ford Mustang Mach-E at a Tesla charging station
Photo: Ford
Get the best interest rate
Daniel Rufiange
 Starting in 2025, new models built by Ford will be equipped with the NACS port

•    Ford will offer Tesla adapters to owners of its EVs free of charge.

Last May, Ford was the first major automaker to announce that its future electric vehicles would adopt Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS)

Many other manufacturers have since followed suit. 

Before the new models are equipped with the right plugs, automakers have said they will offer adapters to owners of existing EVs, which are equipped with the CCS (Combined Charging System). 

Now, Ford has promised that owners of some of its models will be able to reserve an adapter this spring, allowing them to use Tesla's 12,000 charging stations in North America. 

And these will be free, as Ford CEO Jim Farley said on social network X (formerly Twitter). Wrote Farley, “This is our way of saying thank you! We want to make charging more convenient for our Ford EV owners, so we're excited to add Tesla chargers and will continue growing our BlueOval Charge Network.”

Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning
Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning
Photo: Ford

At the time of the initial announcement by Ford, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the adapters would cost a few hundred dollars. 

Owners of 2021-2024 Mustang Mach-E SUVs and F-150 Lightning pickups will be able to reserve an adapter, a Ford spokesperson said, adding that the automaker would share more details later.

Starting next year, Ford's new vehicles will be built with the NACS port.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
Automotive expert
  • Over 17 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 75 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 250 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 