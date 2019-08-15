Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Pickups Have Gotten Bigger... and Deadlier

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It’s apparent to anyone who’s been paying attention: pickup trucks have grown steadily over the past 20 years. They're now bigger and heavier than ever and increasingly dominant on the road. The problem is that they have also become more dangerous, says Consumer Reports (CR) magazine.

The average heights of both truck hoods and bodies have increased and pose a bigger danger to other road users, the CR article explains. But there's another problem. The more-massive vehicles suffer from reduced driver visibility and larger blind spots, which can endanger pedestrians and small vehicles in a head-on collision.

According to Consumer Reports, hood heights have increased by 11 percent since 2000, and new pickups have increased in weight by 24 percent between 2000 and 2018. The publication found that pickup trucks have blind spots that are on average 11 feet longer than some sedans in the front, and 7 feet longer than “many popular SUVs”. This puts children and the elderly at particular risk.

And that's not to mention the fact that many are modifying their models to make them even bigger.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Chevrolet Silverado HD
Photo: Chevrolet
Chevrolet Silverado HD

Consumer Reports also found that many pickup trucks do not offer technology such as automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection as standard equipment. Yet this technology has been shown to help prevent head-on collisions and reduce injuries. Neither the Chevrolet Colorado or GMC Canyon offer this technology, while Ford makes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection standard equipment on the entire F-150 line. Only Ford, Honda, Nissan and Toyota offer this technology as standard. General Motors and Stellantis told CR that their trucks will have automatic emergency braking as a minimum by 2022.

Pedestrian fatalities caused by collisions with vehicles have increased by 46 percent over the past decade, disproportionately affecting low-income, elderly and wheelchair-bound people, as well as children.

There is no immediate solution to protecting pedestrians from the increased dangers posed by larger pickup trucks, but the mass adoption of certain safety technologies could help – and that’s’ precisely what many analysts are recommending.

States and municipalities can also lower speed limits and improve infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists. Consumer Reports adds that manufacturers themselves are unlikely to ignore the demands of consumers who want bigger and more-massive vehicles to meet their needs. Those needs, too, are growing.

Ram 1500
Photo: M.Bouchard
Ram 1500

You May Also Like

Coming to Dealerships Near You: Ever More Expensive Pickups

Coming to Dealerships Near You: Ever More Expensive Pickups

Prices of full-size pickup trucks –and automakers’ profit margins on them - continue to climb in North America. Is there an end in sight? Some analysts think...

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

IIHS Announces its Top Safety Pick Award Winners for 2021

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has named its 2021 Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ award winners. Auto123 takes a peek at what the U.S...

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Top 10 Diesel-Engine Vehicles Available in Canada in 2021

Auto123 takes a look at the models offering diesel-engine options to Canadian motorists available in 2021. As you'll see, the list is short and limited to a ...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Toyota Prius Prime
2021 Toyota Prius Prime Review: What's New wi...
Review
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Recalls 6,000 Vehicles Over Loose Brake...
Article
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Review: United Joins t...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: The Sportier Sibling
2022 Infiniti QX55 Review: Th...
Video
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 