Porsche Cars Canada has confirmed the opening in June 2025 of its very first Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) in Canada. The complex in Pickering near Toronto becomes the 10th such centre in the world and the third in North America, after Los Angeles and Atlanta.

A complex dedicated to performance and innovation

Located on a 20-acre (8-hectare) site, the PEC Toronto will offer visitors an immersive driving experience supervised by certified instructors, accessible year-round. The 2-km circuit, designed with references to legendary sections like the Corkscrew at Laguna Seca, the Carousel at the Nürburgring, and the Porsche Curves at Le Mans, is divided into four modules:

• Handling Circuit

• Dynamic Area

• Low Friction Handling Track

• Low Friction Circle

Visitors will be able to drive a range of recent two-door and four-door Porsche models. | Photo: Porsche

A range of tailor-made experiences

Visitors will be able to drive a range of recent two-door and four-door Porsche models. Prices range from $140 for a demonstration lap to $850 for a 90-minute session with a private instructor.

Tailor-made programs are also offered for groups or corporate events.

And good news for new Canadian owners: any customer who has taken delivery of a new Porsche vehicle from January 1, 2025, will receive a free invitation for a 90-minute session with a Porsche instructor, in a vehicle equivalent to the one purchased. That offer is valid for two years after receiving the invitation.

The new Porsche Experience Centre Toronto | Photo: Porsche

Simulators, coffee... and a Canadian flavour

Off-track, the PEC Toronto will offer five racing simulators, allowing participants to experience international circuits virtually.

The experience is complemented by an artisanal café, a Porsche Lifestyle boutique with clothing, accessories and miniatures, and an atmosphere imbued with 100-percent Canadian touches. These include laminated wood from Quebec on the facade and a sculpture commissioned from a local artist at the entrance to the site.

A strong environmental awareness

The building also stands out for its eco-friendly design: geothermal heating and cooling, and solar panels covering approximately 20 percent of the complex's energy needs.

65 jobs created and experienced local leadership

Led by Jennifer Cooper, former Head of Events and Motorsport at Porsche Canada (and a 2023 Automotive News Canada All-Star), the center represents an important step for the brand in the country, according to Trevor Arthur, the new CEO of Porsche Cars Canada.

The opening of reservations will be announced shortly via a dedicated portal, for sessions starting in June.