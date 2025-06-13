If you're planning a road trip in France, it's essential to understand the **PTAC** (*Poids Total Autorisé en Charge*), which is the maximum authorized weight your vehicle must not exceed. This includes the vehicle's empty weight, passengers, fuel, and cargo. Exceeding it can lead to fines, vehicle immobilization, or even license suspension.

What is PTAC?

- Listed on the vehicle’s registration certificate (case F2), PTAC is the total allowable weight (in kg) for a loaded vehicle.

- It includes:

- The vehicle’s empty weight (chassis, engine, equipment).

- Driver + passengers (75 kg/person).

- Fuel (90% of tank capacity) and fluids.

- Cargo (luggage, roof racks, bike carriers, etc.).

PTAC vs. MMA vs. PTRA

PTAC vs. MMA vs. PTRA | Photo: Auto123

- MMA (*Masse Maximale Admissible*): Set by the manufacturer (case F1), based on technical limits (chassis strength, brakes, etc.).

- PTAC: Legally set by authorities (case F2), often matching or adjusting the MMA.

- PTRA (*Poids Total Roulant Autorisé*): Maximum weight including a trailer (case F3).

Penalties for Overloading

- <5% over PTAC: €135 fine.

- 5–20% over: €135 fine + vehicle impoundment.

- >20% over: €1,500–3,000 fine + 3-year license suspension.

- Insurance may refuse claims if overloading caused an accident.

Risks of Exceeding PTAC

Exceeding the PTAC? | Photo: Auto123

- Engine overheating.

- Tire wear/rupture (increasing accident risk).

- Brake system strain (longer stopping distances).

- Suspension damage.

- Reduced stability, especially on curves.

Tips for Your Road Trip

- Check your vehicle’s PTAC (on the registration card).

- Distribute weight evenly and avoid overloading.

- For heavy loads (e.g., moving), weigh your vehicle at a certified station.

Safe travels! Always respect load limits to avoid fines and ensure a smooth journey.