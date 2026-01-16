Chinese EVs are coming to Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney formalized a trade agreement with China today, January 16, marking a significant shift in Canadian tariff policy. Ottawa plans to replace the 100-percent surtax currently imposed on Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) with a much-reduced rate, but with a managed import quota.

Under the new deal, Canada will lower its tariffs on Chinese EVs to 6.1 percent, applicable on up to 49,000 vehicles annually.

The announcement followed a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Canadian government presented this approach as a balancing act between making electric technologies more affordable, ensuring trade stability and protecting strategic national sectors.

| Photo: Geely

A targeted exchange of concessions

The heart of the agreement lies in a reciprocal concession mechanism. On the one hand, Canada is reducing the levy on up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles. This volume represents around 3 percent of the Canadian new vehicle market, and it’s a threshold set by Ottawa to limit the impact on local production, while introducing managed competition.

In return, China has committed to lifting several retaliatory measures against Canadian agriculture. Effective March 1, 2026, tariffs on canola seeds will drop from 84 percent to roughly 15 percent. Other products, including lobster, crab and peas, will also see a relaxation of trade barriers.

Impacts on the automotive market

For the Canadian market, this new framework alters the medium-term outlook without opening the floodgates of Chinese imports completely. But access to even a limited volume of Chinese EVs should increase competitive pressure, particularly in the entry-level and mid-range segments.

Manufacturers such as BYD and MG already have compact models that meet Canadian market expectations in terms of both size and price. Other tech-focused players like XPeng or Nio could also enter the fray, pending regulatory and logistical adjustments.

The Geely Tugella | Photo: Geely

Affordability as a priority

According to the terms of the deal, a significant portion of the quota must be dedicated to affordable models. The government expects that by 2030, 50 percent of these imports will have an import price of less than $35,000 CAD*. This will inevitably increase the number of choices available to Canadian consumers, and it very likely influence the pricing strategies of established automakers.

An industrial and political challenge

The agreement has, predictably, sparked mixed reactions. In Ontario, the heart of Canadian auto assembly, some political and industrial leaders are concerned about potential effects on jobs and recent investments in the battery supply chain.

Diplomatically, the decision sets Ottawa apart from Washington, as the United States continues to maintain a much more restrictive policy toward Chinese EV imports. The Canadian government insists the quota is transitional and limited, emphasizing the need to evaluate economic impacts before considering any further expansion.

What this means for Canadian buyers

For consumers, the impact won’t result in a massive, immediate wave of bargain-priced new models in showrooms. However, the prospect of increased competition could help rebalance the EV market, encouraging established manufacturers to re-evaluate their offerings, pricing structures and equipment levels.

The BYD Atto 3 | Photo: BYD

*What can we expect in terms of pricing?

Let’s take the example of the BYD Atto 3, a logical candidate to compete versus electric compact SUVs in Canada. Based on its segment, its pricing structure in China and the 6-percent tariff that would apply to it, we could anticipate an MSRP somewhere between $38,000 and $41,000 CAD. Current models in that segment – VW’s ID.4, the Toyota bZ and the Hyundai Ioniq 5, for example – are priced ranging between $49,000 and $55,000 in Canada, before counting any provincial incentives still in place.

There is the question of range for consumers to consider as well. BYD’s EV delivers a maximum range of about 420 km (estimated EPA figure), somewhat less than the ID.4 (468 km), Ioniq 5 (504 km) and bZ (468 km).

Caution is in order here of course, given the many variables that will come into play and influence pricing in one direction or another. We’ll know more in the coming months. Stay tuned.