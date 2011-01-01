Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Rally: Peugeot tests the 208 T16 at Mont Ventoux (+photos and video)

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Peugeot Sport conducted an extensive test programme of its Pikes Peak 208 T16 at Mont Ventoux; one of the most legendary stages of the famous Tour de France cycle race.

The barren mountain in the south of France provided a valuable foretaste of the conditions Sebastien Loeb and his Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peak will face in Colorado, USA, on June 30.

True, the road, which climbs to the peak of Mont Ventoux at 1909 metres, does not reach the same sort of altitudes as Pikes Peak, but its characteristics make it an ideal venue for the continuing development and fine-tuning of the powerful 875hp turbocharged machine.

“It’s the same beast of a car,” Loeb said after his first run.

“Driving it on a real road is a very useful pointer because that is what awaits us at Pikes Peak. Its handling is extremely responsive but I’m still not quite able to place it as precisely as I would like. That’s something we will need to work on a little more…” Loeb explained.

You May Also Like

Rally: Livery of the Peugeot 208 T16 of the Pikes Peak

Rally: Livery of the Peugeot 208 T16 of the Pikes Peak

Based in Velizy-Villacoublay in the suburbs of Paris, Peugeot Sport has finished the final livery of the stunning Peugeot 208 T16 that will contest the Pikes...

Rally: Technical specifications of the Peugeot 208 T16 Pikes Peak

Rally: Technical specifications of the Peugeot 208 T16 Pi...

At the Pikes Peak hill climb in June, nine-time World Rally Champion, Sebastien Loeb will drive a mighty Peugeot 208 T16 powered by a 875-horsepower engine, ...

Rally: Sebastien Loeb seduced by Pikes Peak challenge

Rally: Sebastien Loeb seduced by Pikes Peak challenge

Last month Peugeot announced plans to win this year's unlimited class at the Colorado-based event with a one-off 208 T16 to be driven by nine-time World Rall...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2021 Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG Hatch
2021 Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG Hatch Review: Reas...
Review
Tesla Model X
After Formal Request from the NHTSA, Tesla Sa...
Article
2021 Nissan Rogue Platinum
2021 Nissan Rogue Review : A Welcome… and Suc...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia Makes the Carnival Minivan Official for North America
Kia Makes the Carnival Miniva...
Video
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge First Drive: A Good Transition
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge Firs...
Video
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmission for the 2022 Infiniti QX60
A 9-Speed Automatic Transmiss...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 