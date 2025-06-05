Ram has confirmed the return of the Hemi V8 engine with its 1500 pickup, a move aimed at appeasing fans who disapproved of its retirement.

A mistake, corrected

Sometimes, being bold pays off in the automotive industry. But sometimes isn’t always. Take, for example, Ram's decision to drop the V8 engine from its 1500 pickup lineup.

In their stead, Ram opted for two variants of the 3.0L Hurricane 6-cylinder engine, a turbocharged block offering more power and better fuel economy.

It wasn't a bad idea, but you have to be very careful when you're dealing with your best-selling model and a customer base that doesn't like change, or at the least having choices taken away - in this case, the option of a V8 engine.

Responding to customer demand

Ram found itself with many dissatisfied customers. Worse, Ford and General Motors continued to offer V8s, providing an alternative for those customers. Now, the company acknowledges that customer demand was such a return of the Hemi V8 was the way to go.

Le moteur V8 de 5,7 litres | Photo: Ram

Thus, the 5.7L V8 returns as we know it, with its 48-volt eTorque mild-hybrid system, producing 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. This engine is positioned between the 3.6L Pentastar V6 with 305 hp and the twin-turbo Hurricane engine, which offers 420 and 550 hp in its regular or high-output configurations, respectively.

A candid admission

The company's candor is noteworthy; it didn't hesitate to admit its "mistake."

"Everyone makes mistakes, but how you react defines you. Ram made a mistake by dropping the Hemi. We own it, and we fixed it. We're not just bringing back a legendary V8 engine; we're launching an ambitious product plan and expanding our customers' freedom of choice in powertrains," said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO.

Chaque Ram 1500 2026 équipé du moteur Hemi va porter un nouveau un sigle sur les flancs | Photo: Ram

The "Symbol of Protest" Badge

As it happens, every 2026 Ram 1500 equipped with the Hemi engine will feature a new badge on its sides. This badge will display the "Symbol of Protest" logo created by Ram's design team. The emblem depicts the Ram's head pushing forward, propelled by a Hemi V8 block.

The Hemi engine will be available as an option on the Tradesman, Big Horn, Express, Warlock, Sport, Laramie, Rebel, Limited, and Longhorn trims for the 2026 model year. For the Rebel variant, availability will be slightly later.