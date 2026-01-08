V8 Hemi Returns to Ram 1500: Here’s What It Costs

For 2026, Stellantis is making a significant impact by reintegrating the V8 Hemi engine into the Ram 1500 catalogue. Here’s how much it costs.

Recall that for the 2025 model-year, Stellantis had removed the powertrain from its offering to make room for the Hurricane straight-6 engine, while keeping the Pentastar V6 as the base engine. Since demand remains strong for 8-cylinder engines in the full-size pickup segment, the manufacturer has adjusted its strategy.

"The return of the HEMI engine sends a clear message from the Ram brand: we are listening," said Trevor Longley, president of Stellantis in Canada. "You asked for it, it’s back, and it is now protected by the best limited powertrain warranty offered in Canada in the full-size pickup segment."

| Photo: Ram

In the later months of 2025, American consumers could already order a Ram truck with the V8 Hemi engine. Now, at the start of this year, Stellantis has opened the order books for the Canadian market.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the success of the V8 engine’s return under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500 is palpable. Less than 24 hours after opening the order books, Ram has already raked in 2,500 reservations in Canada.

When equipped with the V8 Hemi engine, the Ram 1500 has a starting price of $65,490. To this amount, a freight and PDI (pre-delivery inspection) charge of $2,595 must be added, bringing the total to $68,185. Nine versions of the Ram 1500 can be delivered with this powertrain. The Longhorn version, the most luxurious and expensive among them, costs $99,540.

2026 Ram 1500 V8 Hemi pricing in Canada MSRP (including Freight & PDI)

- 2026 Ram 1500 Tradesman $68,185

- 2026 Ram 1500 Express $69,685

- 2026 Ram 1500 Warlock $71,880

- 2026 Ram 1500 Big Horn $71,985

- 2026 Ram 1500 Sport $79,190

- 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel $81,190

- 2026 Ram 1500 Laramie $86,690

- 2026 Ram 1500 Limited $98,440

- 2026 Ram 1500 Longhorn $99,540

| Photo: Ram

About the Ram 1500 V8 Hemi Engine

Under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500, the 5.7L V8 Hemi engine develops 395 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque. With this powertrain, the pickup can tow a load of up to 10,170 lb.

The engine also benefits from eTorque technology. The electric motor works in conjunction with a 48-volt battery to provide an additional 130 lb-ft of launch torque. It should also be noted that the V8 Hemi features a cylinder-deactivation system to improve fuel economy.

Note that the 8-cylinder engine can only be combined with the Crew Cab and the 5-foot-7-inch bed.