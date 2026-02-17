Stellantis has confirmed it’s bringing the Rebel X version of the Ram 1500 back to the Canadian market for 2026.

Ram’s reasoning is quite straightforward: it’s replying to consumer demand. Seems Ram customers like the Rebel X version, which, compared to the standard Ram 1500 Rebel, delivers more comprehensive equipment levels and enhanced off-road capabilities.

“The Rebel X was a customer favourite last year, so we’re bringing it back for more. Rebel X hits the sweet spot of advanced tech, interior comfort and true off road capability, all in an aggressive looking package backed by Canada's Best Full size Truck and Van Limited Powertrain Warranty.” - Tim Kuniskis, Head of American Brands, SRT Performance, NA Marketing and Retail Strategy

To coincide with the return of the Rebel X, Stellantis is launching the Tank Clear-Coat paint option. Note that the new hue will also be available on other versions of the pickup.

| Photo: Ram

| Photo: Ram

What’s different about the 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X?

Under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X, you'll find the Hurricane SO (Standard Output) twin-turbo 3.0L inline-6 engine, which produces 420 hp and 469 lb-ft of torque.

Among the equipment that distinguishes the Rebel X, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather-wrapped performance console-mounted shifter, steering wheel paddle shifters and premium leather/vinyl bucket seats with red stitching. The variant also features Rebel X badging embedded in the centre console glass and Rebel X graphics in the walls of the truck’s bed. Then there’s Rough Road Cruise Control, a specialized system that allows for suspension and steering adjustments based on the terrain and can maintain a speed of up to 32 km/h during off-road driving.

Other standard features for the Ram 1500 Rebel X also include a 25-mm factory lift with Bilstein shocks, electronic locking rear differential, underbody skid plates and tow hooks. The vehicle is also equipped with 18-inch wheels and 33-inch all-terrain tires.

2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X: Starting at $91,175

In addition to unveiling the 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X, Stellantis has also confirmed its selling price. Including freight and PDI, as well as the Level 2 equipment group, the price is set at $91,175.

Canadian dealers are now accepting orders for the 2026 Ram 1500 Rebel X.