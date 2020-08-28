Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

BMW and Toyota Recall Z4 and Supra Models Over Fire Risk

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

BMW and Toyota are having to recall their Z4 and Supra sports cars, respectively, due to a problem with fuel tanks that may have been improperly welded on some vehicles.

As a result, tanks of affected vehicles could start leaking. This is always cause for concern as it invariably increases the risk of a fire. What’s more, in Canada in particular these models are often kept in storage during the winter, which can create a potential hazard all its own, depending on where the vehicle is stored.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the problem, but the risk is high enough that the companies chose not to take any chances and issued the recall now.

Owners shouldn’t exactly panic, however. The Transport Canada website states that the issue at present affects only four Toyota Supras. BMW has not, as of now, posted an official recall notice.

The models affected by the recall campaign were built between June 26, 2019 and July 9, 2020 in the case of the BMW Z4, and between April 19, 2019 and July 16, 2020 in the case of the Toyota Supra.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

According to documents published by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the weld between the two fuel tank halves may not have been made according to specifications. Due to the questionable integrity of that weld, a fuel leak could occur, which could result in a fire if there is an ignition source.

The solution is quite simple: the fuel tank will be replaced free of charge. Toyota will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealership service centre.

Potentially, 49 units in all could be affected by the recall campaign: 14 at BMW and 35 at Toyota. Owners of either of these models are encouraged to have their vehicle inspected. On Transport Canada's website, Toyota Supra owners can click on a link that allows them to check if their vehicle is affected.

Normally, news of such a small-scale recall might not make headlines, but since it involves a fire hazard that could jeopardize safety, it’s important for owners of the vehicles affected to be properly informed.

2020 BMW Z4
Photo: V.Aubé
2020 BMW Z4

You May Also Like

BMW Issues Recall of… the Toyota Supra

BMW Issues Recall of… the Toyota Supra

BMW has announced a recall that will likely affect only seven vehicles in all, but what’s notable is that it involves a car the German brand doesn’t make: th...

The New Z4 Could be the Last That BMW Makes

The New Z4 Could be the Last That BMW Makes

BMW has just barely debuted its new edition of the Z4 that rumours are already floating to the effect that the model could be on its way out. That would not ...

A Targa Version For the Toyota Supra?

A Targa Version For the Toyota Supra?

The Supra is just taking its first steps but already Toyota is looking at producing a Targa variant. The company will first want to see how well the revived ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Recalls Coming Due to Faulty Denso Fuel Pump
Article
2020 Cadillac CT4-V
2020 Cadillac CT4-V Review: Is it Too Late?
Review
Tesla Model X
Tesla Issues Two Recalls Affecting 9,500 Vehi...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

James Bond Ice Chase Car Goes Up for Auction
James Bond Ice Chase Car Goes...
Video
Don’t Let Moose Lick Your Car This Winter. No, Really
Don’t Let Moose Lick Your Car...
Video
2021 Mazda3 Turbo First Drive: A Rare Breed
2021 Mazda3 Turbo First Drive...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 