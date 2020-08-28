BMW and Toyota are having to recall their Z4 and Supra sports cars, respectively, due to a problem with fuel tanks that may have been improperly welded on some vehicles.

As a result, tanks of affected vehicles could start leaking. This is always cause for concern as it invariably increases the risk of a fire. What’s more, in Canada in particular these models are often kept in storage during the winter, which can create a potential hazard all its own, depending on where the vehicle is stored.

No injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the problem, but the risk is high enough that the companies chose not to take any chances and issued the recall now.

Owners shouldn’t exactly panic, however. The Transport Canada website states that the issue at present affects only four Toyota Supras. BMW has not, as of now, posted an official recall notice.

The models affected by the recall campaign were built between June 26, 2019 and July 9, 2020 in the case of the BMW Z4, and between April 19, 2019 and July 16, 2020 in the case of the Toyota Supra.

According to documents published by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the weld between the two fuel tank halves may not have been made according to specifications. Due to the questionable integrity of that weld, a fuel leak could occur, which could result in a fire if there is an ignition source.

The solution is quite simple: the fuel tank will be replaced free of charge. Toyota will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealership service centre.

Potentially, 49 units in all could be affected by the recall campaign: 14 at BMW and 35 at Toyota. Owners of either of these models are encouraged to have their vehicle inspected. On Transport Canada's website, Toyota Supra owners can click on a link that allows them to check if their vehicle is affected.

Normally, news of such a small-scale recall might not make headlines, but since it involves a fire hazard that could jeopardize safety, it’s important for owners of the vehicles affected to be properly informed.