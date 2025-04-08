The automotive market continues to turn its back on sports cars. In the era of SUVs and crossovers, models designed for driving enthusiasts are becoming rare — and often expensive — species. This reality is hitting two iconic coupes hard: the BMW Z4 and the Toyota GR Supra, both destined to disappear in 2026.

The limits of partnerships

The result of a joint venture between BMW and Toyota, the Z4 and GR Supra share a platform, engine and gearbox. Produced in the same Magna Steyr factory in Graz, Austria, they are among the last sports cars to offer a manual transmission.

But joint ventures have their limits. As soon as one partner withdraws from a co-production, the other has little choice but to follow suit. With BMW ending production of the Z4, Toyota is doing just that and removing the Supra from its catalog.

The 2024 BMW Z4 | Photo: BMW

Constant drop in sales

The end of the Z4 has been written in the stars since 2023, though at the time BMW did extend production until 2026. For Toyota, the GR Supra never managed to attract a massive following: only 2,652 units sold in the U.S. in 2023, for a total of around 25,000 units since its return in 2019. These figures were not enough to justify a successor.

Neither manufacturer has planned an immediate successor for these models. A page is turning, at least for now.

The Toyota Supra MkV Final Edition | Photo: Toyota

A last edition for the Supra: the MkV Final Edition

Toyota has nevertheless decided to close the story with a bang. The GR Supra MkV Final Edition is distinguished by:

• 19-inch matte black wheels

• Carbon-fibre spoiler and mirror caps

• Motorsport-inspired GT4 Style package

• Revised front camber angle

• Improved aerodynamic balance thanks to new appendages and increased front downforce

• Recalibrated power steering for better steering feel

Under the hood, nothing changes, the model retaining its faithful turbocharged inline-six engine good for 382 hp and 368 lb-ft of torque.

An interior to mark the end of a legend

The interior receives an exclusive treatment. Noteworthy features include leather seats with red stitching, red seat belts and red accents around the gear lever.

The price has not yet been revealed, but the 2026 GR Supra is expected at dealerships this spring, with the Final Edition following a year later, in the spring of 2026.

Goodbye forever, or for now?

Seeing two sporting icons disappear simultaneously is a blow to fans of pure driving. But when sales don't add up, even the most iconic models aren’t immune to the chopping block. Hope remains, however, that the Z4 and Supra names will one day be reborn, perhaps in a new form.

In the meantime, there’s still a little time left to enjoy these passionate cars. If either one makes you dream, now’s the time.