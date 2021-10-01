Another week, another recall from Ford. This time, it's the hybrid models being targeted, namely the Maverick pickup, Escape SUV and Lincoln Corsair SUV.

The cause of this latest recall, is a risk of fire in the engine compartment, created by an engine failure that could result in the release of oil or fuel vapour onto hot components.

Ford says the problem was isolated to a manufacturing sequence for hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. During this time, a breach in the engine block or oil pan occurred.

The recall affects 100,689 vehicles in the United States.

The automaker says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this situation. Owners will be notified in early August. With the exception of the Maverick, which is a 2022 model, the recall affects the 2020 through 2022 model years.

To address the issue, dealers will modify the shield under the engine, as well as the active shutter at the grille.