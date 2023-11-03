Just under 190,000 Ford Mustangs are being recalled due to a problem with the brake fluid level indicator. In Canada, 13,917 units are affected by Ford’s recall campaign.

The targeted Mustangs are of the 2020-to-2023 model-years. More precisely, they were manufactured between February 28, 2019 and April 5, 2023.

The problem, as Transport Canada explains, is that on “certain vehicles, a software problem could cause the low brake fluid warning lamp not to turn on if the brake fluid level gets too low. A low brake fluid level can cause reduced braking.”

Ford has only been aware of this potential problem since August 28, when it was identified by Ford's customer service division in South Korea. As explained by the Carscoops site reporting the news, the automaker launched an investigation and determined that the problem was limited to Mustangs of the 2020-2023 model-years. This means that 2024 versions, which belong to a new generation, likely do not have the problem.

Ford is aware of 123 warranty claims alleging brake fluid loss but says it is not aware of any accidents or injuries caused by the defect.

Dealers were informed of the recall on October 30; owners will be notified by mail from December 4. They will be asked to take their vehicle to a dealer to have the Body Control Module (BCM) software updated.

Ford will also reimburse owners who have already paid to have the problem resolved.