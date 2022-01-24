Software Issue Leads to Recall of Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6

The American divisions of Korean manufacturers Hyundai and Kia have announced the recall of the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 electric models in order to fix a software glitch that can cause an issue with the gear selector.

Specifically, a software error in the shifter's control unit can disengage the parking mechanism, so the vehicle could roll away without warning, even if it's parked in a perfectly flat spot with the shifter in the "P" position.

Hyundai recommends using the electronic parking brake until a solution is implemented. The solution consists of a software update to the control unit. For its part, Kia recommends parking on level ground and avoiding sloping or inclined areas whenever possible.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 are some of the most popular electric models at the moment. Already, and despite supply constraints, 10,729 Ioniq 5s and 9,014 EV6s are in circulation and potentially affected by the recall.

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

The problem could be generalized to all Ioniq 5 and EV6 across the globe, as well as the new Genesis GV60 and Genesis G80 EV sedan (the former has just been introduced, the latter is coming soon). Both of those models made by the Hyundai Group-owned automaker feature the same system for the gear shifter.

“As for the Genesis GV60 and G80 EV vehicles, Hyundai plans to repair these at processing centers and ports before selling them to dealers.” - Hyundai recall statement

Hyundai has confirmed a total of four roll-away incidents involving models going in South Korea. At the time of the recall, no accidents or injuries have been confirmed in the United States.

Kia says vehicles manufactured from April 8 to May 3 will be upgraded before being distributed to dealers, while the upgraded software was incorporated into the production process starting May 3.