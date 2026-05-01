Volkswagen has issued a safety recall targeting the Taos subcompact crossover. According to Transport Canada and manufacturer documents, 36,899 vehicles from the 2025 and 2026 model years are being called back due to a defect in the fuel system that could lead to a fire. A parallel recall in the U.S. targets 38,710 units there.

The problem

The recall, posted on April 29, 2026, stems from a surprisingly simple mechanical oversight: a specific wiring harness connected to the fuel tank pressure sensor was manufactured too short. That creates excessive tension on the connection.

In the event of a rear-end collision, the increased tension could cause the sensor to dislodge or separate entirely from the fuel tank. Transport Canada warns that such a failure could result in a fuel leak, which, in the presence of an ignition source, creates a serious risk of fire.

While the defect was discovered during a rear crash test in March 2026, Volkswagen has confirmed it is not yet aware of any real-world crashes, injuries, or fires related to the issue. The automaker estimates that all of the vehicles being recalled have the defect.

| Photo: Volkswagen

The solution

To resolve the issue, Volkswagen technicians will install an 80 mm (3.1-inch) extension to the existing wiring harness. This simple fix is designed to relieve the tension on the sensor, ensuring it stays secured even during an impact.

Volkswagen will begin notifying affected owners by mail on or before June 19, 2026. The repair will be performed at no cost to the customer. Owners can also check their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the Transport Canada or Volkswagen websites to see if their SUV is part of the recall campaign (ID #2026-211).

A big small model for VW Canada

The Taos has quickly become a bread-and-butter model for Volkswagen in Canada. Despite stiff competition from the likes of the Hyundai Kona and Subaru Crosstrek, the Taos has established itself in the segment thanks to its superior interior volume and balanced driving dynamics.

The recall specifically impacts the refreshed versions of the SUV. For the 2025 model-year, the Taos received a “baby Atlas” aesthetic makeover as well as a mechanical update. Its 1.5L turbocharged engine saw a power bump to 174 hp, and the previous dual-clutch transmission was replaced by a more traditional 8-speed automatic across the entire lineup.