Volkswagen Group Is Recalling 74,000 VW, Audi SUVs for Engine Problem

•    Volkswagen Group is recalling 74,067 Audi and Volkswagen SUVs due to a possible engine defect.

•    A manufacturing defect affects about 2 percent of the models affected by the campaign.

•    The models affected are the Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback, as well as the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport.

Volkswagen Group is recalling 74,067 Audi and Volkswagen brand SUVs due to a potential problem that could lead to engine failure. This could cause the engine to stall, which can increase the risk of an accident. 

Specifically, defective connecting rod bearings could lead to an oil leak and fire, all due to a manufacturing defect. The company told the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) that two fire risks can be linked to this problem. 

2022 Volkswagen Atlas
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2022 Volkswagen Atlas

The recall affects 2021-2023 Audi Q5 and Q5 Sportback SUVs as well as 2022-2023 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. 

Volkswagen links the problem to internal engine parts that have manufacturing differences that are likely to create harmful debris. Analysis of the company's warranty claims shows that “the vast majority are for engine noise, and that the incidents occurred very early in vehicle life (below 1,000 miles (1,600 km)).”

The automaker warns owners they may hear excessive noise from the engine and see a warning light appear on the dashboard if their model is experiencing the engine problem. The company estimates that less than 2 percent of the vehicles being recalled actually suffer from the issue. 

Volkswagen Group expect to start sending notification letters to owners by mail on December 6, 2022. Dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace affected engines free of charge.

