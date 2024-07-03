Volkswagen is recalling 84,432 vehicles in the U.S. and 13,562 in Canada due to a problem with the backup camera. On some vehicles, the camera display can be delayed or disabled when the vehicle is in reverse gear.

The models affected are the 2022-2024 Golf GTR and Golf R and 2024 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs. For the latter, this is the second recall in two weeks.

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport | Photo: Volkswagen

Volkswagen says it has received reports of injuries or fatalities as a result of the problem.

Software glitches are behind incidences of delay in the display of the rearview camera image. In such cases, as the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reminds us, the delay between when the image should be displayed and what actually happens means that the system no longer complies with the required standards.

Obviously, reduced or non-existent visibility can increase the risk of injury to those around the vehicle when reversing.

The good news for owners is that their vehicle will be able to receive a software update to solve the problem. So, if you've experienced this problem with your model, Volkswagen knows about it and is working on it.

Notification letters to owners should be sent out before August 23.